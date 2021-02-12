Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Where to Treat BAE This Valentine's Day

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Lunar New Year Celebration at Phat Eatery

Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

23119 Colonial Parkway

Chef-Owner Alex Au-Yeung will welcome the Year of the Ox with a Lunar New Year celebration and six-course tasting feast, featuring Chinese dishes typical of the holiday, served family style — think chargrilled, honey-glazed char siu Berkshire pork, snow pea tips with lobster and lamb rendang. Seatings are offered Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (with a vibrant Lion Dance performed during Saturday and Sunday seatings). The tasting menu is $48 per person, plus tax and gratuity (note: the regular menu will not be available) and a kid’s menu will be available for children age 4 to 12 for $18, including choice of pineapple fried rice or chicken stir-fried noodles and a build-your-own ice cream sundae. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations can be made by emailing admin@phateatery.com.

Mardi Gras Brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1814 Washington

B&B Butchers & Restaurant kicks off the "Fat Tuesday" celebrations early with a festive, Mardi Gras-themed brunch this Saturday, featuring live dueling pianos, face painting, New Orleans-inspired brunch dishes, specialty cocktails by Beam Suntory, festive swag and more. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 713-862-1814 or visit OpenTable.

Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic at The Clubs at Houston Oaks

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. (VIP noon)

22602 Hegar

Over 200 high end wines, gourmet bites and expert seminars are on the menu for annual Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic, held at the gorgeous The Clubs at Houston Oaks. Tickets are $175 for the Grand Tasting Pass and $250 for early access (noon), with seminars available to add on.

Lunar New Year celebration at Le Colonial

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

4444 Westheimer

Le Colonial will amplify its annual Lunar New Year celebration with a live performance from local non-profit Soaring Phoenix. On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a traditional lion dance performance will be held throughout the restaurant. Guests will be treated to spectacular costumes, music and creative expression creating a multi-sensory celebratory dining experience. Restaurant reservations can be made via phone or online.

Valentine’s Day (and Weekend) Dining in Houston

From romantic prix fixe meals kissed with chocolate and bubbly to super sweet takeout options for two, check out our Valentine’s Day Dining Out and Valentine’s Day Takeout guides for Houston’s best restaurant offerings this Valentine’s Weekend.