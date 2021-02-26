Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bludorn Takes on Prime Rib for Sunday Supper

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Go Texan Day Package at Feges BBQ and Urban Harvest

Friday-Saturday

3 Greenway Plaza (Feges BBQ); 2752 Buffalo Speedway (Urban Harvest)

Feges BBQ has created a Go Texan Day Package in honor of the special day, available

For in-store or curbside pickup at its Greenway Plaza location on Friday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and the Urban Harvest Farmers Market on Saturday (8 a.m. to noon). The celebratory package ($78) includes one pound each of chopped brisket and German style sausage, a rack of St. Louis style pork ribs and Feges BBQ pork rub. Order it online for pickup.

DR Delicacy’s 2021 Truffle Masters

Friday-Sunday

An annual celebration of the precious winter black truffle, the 2021 Truffle Masters pivoted from an in-person one-day event to a multi-day offering at local restaurants and bars. This weekend is the last call to enjoy dishes that spotlight DR Delicacy black truffles at places including 93 ‘til, a’Bouzy, BOH Pizza & Pasta, Craft Burger, Doris Metropolitan, El Topo, Etoile, Kiran’s, Lucille’s, Xin Chao and a whole lot more. Did we mention one of those spots is selling a truffle butter-smothered Jucy Lucy?

Galveston Restaurant Week

Friday-Sunday

It’s your last chance to get down in Galveston Restaurant Week, when more than 40 island restaurants offer prix-fixe breakfast, lunch and dinner menus and raise funds for the Galveston County Food Bank. This year’s list of participating restaurants includes Benno’s Cajun Seafood, Mosquito Cafe, Blake’s Bistro, Hubcap Grill and more. Two- and three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35, while two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20.

Grand Opening of Clutch City Cluckers

Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

5550 Val Verde

Due to last week’s winter weather conditions, new halal Houston food truck Clutch City Cluckers has moved its grand opening celebration to this weekend. Stop by to score 50-percent off the entire menu of Halal-based, Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwiches and more; plus host a raffle for a Playstation 5, Nintendo Switches and more.

Sunday Supper at Bludorn

Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.

807 Taft

Chef Aaron Bludorn and chef de Cuisine Chase Voelz, who met early in their careers working at Michelin-starred Café Boulud, have launched an epic Sunday Supper series, available every Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. in addition to the full dinner menu. The menu will change twice per month, so if you can secure a reservation, this is your chance to dig into a classic Prime Rib Roast dinner, complete with potato puree, parmesan creamed spinach and jalapeno Yorkshire pudding.