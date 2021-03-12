Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Dig into Corned Beef Benedict at St. Patty's Day Brunch

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

St. Patrick's Brunch and Crawfish Boil at B.B. Lemon

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1809 Washington

Dress in green and head to B.B. Lemon’s festive

, featuring DJ beats, Irish-inspired food and drink specials, and crawfish and fixin’s from noon to 4 p.m. (or until it runs out). St. Patty’s features include corned beef and cabbage, Irish car bombs, boozy Top O’ The Mornin’ coffees and more. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-554-1809 or book online. http://bit.ly/washingtonres

Goode Company Crawfish Pop-Up Party at Goode Co. Seafood and Goode Co. Taqueria

Saturday and Sunday, noon until sold out

2619 Westpark (parking lot)

Goode Company is serving up mudbugs in the parking lot between Goode Co. Seafood and Goode Co. Taqueria (guests should enter from Westpark). Place your orders in advance to experience the pop-up menu, including 2.5 pounds of crawfish with seasoned corn and potatoes for $20; 5 pounds of Goode Company boiled crawfish with seasoned corn and potatoes for $40; and family-packs (10 pounds) for 75. Add on campechana, and “reserve your spot” for margarita kits, frozen hurricanes and more. Orders will be taken until Friday at 5 p.m. There will be limited tables and chairs on-site, cornhole and games, and more Goode Company eats.

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

1618 Westheimer

The cheese shop is closing out après-ski season with one more Raclette Party on the Patio. Guests can get the melty cheese scraped from the wheel atop potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices for $18 ($22 with charcuterie).

Chris Shepherd’s Virtual Cookbook Series

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Kit pickup at 2520 Airline (Friday)

Chris Shepherd is hosting the fourth class in his cookbook series, featuring Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours by Tiffani Thiessen. The virtual class begins at 6 p.m. with a recorded message from Thiessen, followed by a menu including whiskey glazed spice nuts, lemon feta with warm bread, spicy pork tenderloin, cream cheese pie and more. Class kits are $150 include all ingredients to cook along during the live class and a copy of the book (and $20 from each class sold will be donated to Southern Smoke, Shepherd's foundation that supports food and beverage industry workers in crisis). Kits can be picked up at Friday, March 12 at the commissary kitchen location, 2520 Airline, from noon to 5 p.m.

Irish Stew Cookoff at Penny Whistle Pub

Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

1625 Richmond

The pub will be opening early at noon to host a Saint Patrick’s Day-themed Irish Stew Cookoff, with the cookoff running from 1 to 8 p.m., bagpipers from 2 to 3 p.m., and live music from 3 to 6 p.m. Green beers and jello shots will be available throughout the day along with specials on Irish drinks; and guests can sample unlimited amounts of Irish Stews and vote on your favorite one for $5 (proceeds will go to help victims from Winter Storm Uri).