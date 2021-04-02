Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fish Fridays and Easter Sunday Brunch

- Local
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
Fish Fridays: Good Friday Edition at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.)
2000 Lyons
The Patron Saint of Brewers has been serving its Fish & Chips and Blackened Catfish Po’boy each Friday during Lent, and it’s bringing even more seafood to the table for Good Friday. Get the Friday favorites plus items like grilled salmon, spicy shrimp and pesto pizza and a crawfish roll for dine-in or drive-thru/curbside pickup.
Good Friday Lent Specials and Easter Sunday Dining
Friday and Sunday
Check out our Lenten Fridays Dining Guide to find even more Friday seafood, meat-free and vegetarian offerings from Houston area restaurants, including bouillabaisse at Brasserie du Parc and Etoile Cuisine et Bar, smoked fish tacos from Feges BBQ and the Treebeards "Catfish Fridays” special. Those looking for Easter plans can hit up our Easter Brunch Dining Guide for a list of restaurants offering holiday brunch this Sunday, or our Easter Sunday Takeout Guide for a comprehensive list of holiday eats to-go.
Soundbites Food Truck Park at The Power Center Food Truck Park
Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12401 South Post Oak
This weekend and next, Black Restaurant Week Houston will host a pop-up food truck park featuring food trucks, food trailers, food stands and marketplace vendors. The event is free to attend and tables and chairs are welcome (bring your masks, too). Black Restaurant Week Houston is running now through Sunday, April 11, with an excellent lineup of black-owned restaurants participating and offering prix fixe menus, including Fainmous BBQ, Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Craft Burger, Thirteen and more.
Bazar de Tacos (Little Taco Market) at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3601 Kirby
Owner and executive chef Arnaldo Richards worked with Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston to declare March 31 “World Taco Day” in Houston, and to celebrate, the restaurant has been offering a special, 30-plus item taco menu all week long. On Saturday, Picos will host an outdoor Bazar de Tacos festival, featuring tacos that explore Mexico’s vast culinary landscape — think tacos al pastor, barbacoa Hidalguenese (lamb), fish tacos grilled on banana leaves and nopales asados (cactus pad) — plus music, pastor grills, aguas frescas, a churro station and full bar.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt at 8th Wonder
Saturday, noon
2202 Dallas
8th Wonder will be hosting its first annual "Adult Easter Egg Hunt" along with Eatsie Boys. Over 300 eggs will be hidden on the grounds, with 44 beer token eggs, 24 beer can eggs, 10 free entrees from Eatsie Boys, 8 WonderKeg eggs and 250 traditional candy eggs.
