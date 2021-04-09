 
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Black Restaurant Week and Crawfish Galore

Brooke Viggiano | April 9, 2021 | 4:00am
Washington sandwich slinger Twisted Grilled Cheese is just one of the awesome spots featured in this year's Black Restaurant Week Houston.EXPAND
Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings (including Black Restaurant Week Houston a whole lotta ways to eat crawfish):

Black Restaurant Weeks


Friday-Sunday

Black Restaurant Week Houston is closing out its run this weeked, with a lineup of black-owned restaurants offering special menus. This year’s participants include Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Craft Burger, Fainmous BBQ, Lost and Found, Ray's Real Pit BBQ Shack, Twisted Grilled Cheese and more.

Crawfish Boil at B.B. Lemon


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (crawfish until sold out)


1809 Washington

B.B. Lemon is hosting a Saturday brunch and crawfish boil this weekend, featuring its regular brunch menu, tasty mudbugs cooked by Berg Hospitality's own NOLA native, Jeff Baron, and DJ music from The crawfish come served with potatoes, sausage and corn for $12.99 per pound with a minimum of two pounds per order. Reservations are recommended and can be made by phone at 713-554-1809 or on OpenTable.

Crawfish Throwdown at Cactus Cove


Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.


3333 West 11th

Cactus Cove is hosting its second annual Crawfish Throwdown, with Creek group restaurants and other local restaurants, distilleries and breweries competing for the championship title. Sample from the competitors and enjoy drink specials, live music, a local market and Big Wheel races for the kids. Tickets are $25 for a tasting wristband and People’s Choice vote ($40 with a t-shirt) and proceeds benefit Houston Summerhouse.

Crawfish & Zydeco Festival at Kemah Boardwalk


Saturday - Sunday


215 Kipp

Head over to Kemah for a two-day crawfish-fueled zydeco musical festival, featuring fresh-boiled mudbugs and live music all weekend long. Check out zydeco bands from LT and The Zydeco MOB (Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.) to The Zydeco Dots (Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.).

“Who is your Crawdaddy?” Crawfish Boil at Pitch 25 Beer Park


Sunday, starting at 12:30 p.m.


2120 Walker

The first annual “Who is your Crawdaddy?” event will feature all-you-can-eat mudbugs for $30 (or get them $8 per pound with corn and potatoes, and add-ons from sausage to butter). Pitch 25’s full brunch menu runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and crawfish will be available from 12:30 p.m. until sold out. You can also expect live music starting at 1 p.m. and drinks all day. 

Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

