Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fight Hunger and End Waste, Plus the Katy Sip 'N Stroll

Using ingredients from other hot menu items, Sticky's Chicken created the Spicy Chicken Nuggets & Rice dish for Second Servings' "Fight Hunger. End Waste." campaign.

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Fight Hunger. End Waste. Food & Beverage Series

All month long

Local food rescue nonprofit Second Servings has created the inaugural "Fight Hunger. End Waste." food and beverage series for April. All month long, 15 of Houston’s favorite restaurants — including One Fifth, Local Foods, '93 Til, Roots Wine Bar, Hando, El Topo and more — will showcase a zero-waste dish or cocktail, each with a small donation attached to benefit Second Servings. For every dollar donated, $50 worth of food is delivered to a local charity through Second Servings’ food rescue efforts.

Burger Friday at Feges BBQ

Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3 Greenway Plaza

The fan-favorite BBQ joint is deep into menu R&D for its upcoming Spring Branch location menu, which will include a Feges BBQ burger. In an attempt to perfect its creation, the Greenway location will be offering a different burger each week, starting with a classic — a smash burger-style double meat, double cheese number with caramelized onions — this Friday.

Top Chef Pop-Up Bake Sale at Tenfold Coffee

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (place preorders by 10 a.m. on Friday)

101 Aurora

Local chefs Dawn Burrell and Sasha Grumman, who both competed on Season 18 of Top Chef (airing now), have teamed up for the ultimate brunch-inspired bake sale at Tenfold Coffee. Supplies are limited, so folks are encouraged to peruse the online menus of flakey pastries, savory buns, and spiced umami delights and place preorders (which will be live until 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16) for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Weekend Brunch at Thirteen

Saturday - Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1911 Bagby

James Harden’s outrageous new fine dining restaurant is introducing a weekend brunch menu with a hint of southern flare this week. Dine on Deep Fried Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast, Churro Chicken & Waffle, Crab-Stuffed Omelets and Cajun Seafood Boil & Grits alongside specialty cocktails like the Step Back Mimosa with Don Julio 1942. No reservations are necessary and patio seating is available.

Katy Sip ‘N Stroll at The Ark by Norris

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP)

21402 Merchants Way

The annual Katy Sip ‘N Stroll is back, featuring sips and bites from local restaurants and bars including Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Mala Sichuan, No Label Brewing, State Fare and YELO, among others, plus a selection of wines, spirits and brews. The event raises awareness and funds for Katy’s The Ballard House and its mission to provide temporary housing and a warm, safe environment for individuals (and families) who are hospitalized or receiving treatment for a serious medical condition. Tickets are $65 general admission and $95 VIP.