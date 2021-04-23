Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Return of Brunch and an Epic "Stop the Hate" Fundraiser

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:



National Picnic Day

Friday

Local restaurants have teamed up with the Buffalo Bayou Partnership to create special al fresco dining packages and picnic options in honor of National Picnic Day, and all participating restaurants will donate proceeds from each NPD offering to the organization. Confirmed participants for 2021 include BOH Pasta & Pizza, Common Bond, Frank’s Americana Revival, La Lucha, Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay, Ouisie’s Table, Picnic on the Green, Pondicheri, Postino Wine Café, Safina Mediterranean, The Blind Goat, The Grove, and Xin Chao. The idea is to head to a local park to enjoy the picnic, and those who’d like to document the experience can use the social media hashtag #HtownPicnicDay.

The Return of Brunch at Relish Restaurant & Bar

Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2810 Westheimer

Since pausing its brunch service in March 2020, Relish is back to rolling out the weekend brunch goodness. Executive chef Dustin Teague has reimagined the menu to include new dishes, from buttermilk pancakes with macerated berries, whipped cream, brandied pecans and bacon or sausage to a smoked salmon plate with cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion, caper, dill and sourdough toast. Popular brunch items such as avocado toast, chicken and waffles and eggs benny are also back.

Crawfish Boil at Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

5015 Kirby

Goode Company Armadillo Palace will host an open-to-all crawfish boil in partnership with Young Professionals in Energy. Attendees can enjoy unlimited crawfish, corn and potatoes, plus live music and dancing. Tickets are $45. A portion of the event proceeds will go towards YPE’s community outreach initiatives.

"Stop the Hate" Fundraiser Against Discrimination & Racism



Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

3509 Harrisburg

The team at soon-to-come Night Shift bar and local screen printing shop APDAT Print Co. have teamed up with other local vendors and sponsors for the inaugural "Stop the Hate" fundraiser, cooking competition and outdoor market, with 100-percent of event proceeds being donated to Stop AAPI Hate/CAA and OCA Greater Houston-Asian Pacific American Advocates. Buy tickets to eat, drink, shop and denounce denouncing hate, discrimination, racism, bigotry and xenophobia. Local bars, restaurants and vendors including Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Dumpling House, Shabu House, Grand Prize Bar, Johnny’s Gold Brick, Miss Carousel, Bravado Spice Co. and more will be dishing out cocktails and food bites. Tickets are $20 for Silver (with two drink tickets and two food tickets), $50 for Gold (six drink tickets and six food tickets), $100 for Platinum (12 drink tickets, 12 food tickets and a swag bag) and $500 for Diamond (unlimited food tickets, unlimited drink tickets, VIP swag bag and VIP tent access).

Fight Hunger. End Waste. Food & Beverage Series

All month long

Local food rescue nonprofit Second Servings has created the inaugural Fight Hunger. End Waste. Food & Beverage Series, held during the month of April in honor of Stop Food Waste Day on April 28. Throughout the month, 15 of Houston’s favorite restaurants — including One Fifth, Local Foods, 93’ Til, Roots Wine Bar, Hando, El Topo and more — will showcase a zero-waste dish or cocktail, each with a small donation attached to benefit Second Servings. For every dollar donated, $50 worth of food is delivered to a local charity through Second Servings’ food rescue efforts.