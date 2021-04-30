Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Spring Wine Fest and All Things Derby

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Maker’s Mark Derby Day Brunch and specials at Backstreet Cafe

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1103 South Shepherd

Guests can enjoy a Maker’s Mark Derby Day brunch featuring three courses and cocktail pairings for $45 per person. Highlights include choices such as bacon deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes with crawfish remoulade, Hugo’s hot chicken sandwich, five-spice smoked duck leg with savory bread pudding, wood-grilled whiskey salmon, spaghetti carbonara, and blackberry cobbler with Maker’s Mark bourbon ice cream. Call 713-521-2239 for reservations. In addition, those watching the race at home can get Kentucky Derby Julep and Snack Kits for Two ($60), available Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1; and $10 Maker’s Mark cocktail flights will be available both dine-in and to-go on Saturday, May 1.

Derby Day at Julep

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

919 Washington

After a year of pivoting with the JulepToGo delivery model, Julep is reopening with its annual Derby Day party, where guests can enjoy drinks from four satellite bars, two main bars, mint julep carts, a spirit-free cocktail bar and the JulepToGo truck, plus special features including bbq and smoked oysters by Blood Brothers BBQ and Feges BBQ, a Topo Chico station and Spritz bar, lawn games and a live DJ set, T-shirt pop up by Vinyl Ranch and a live stream of the race. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. After the festivities, the bar will be open until 2 a.m. and the Derby Day menu will be available on both May 1 and 2.

Spring Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

1 Birdsall

Brenner’s on the Bayou is welcoming back its signature Spring Wine Fest, featuring exclusive wine from award-winning vineyards alongside light bites from seven Landry’s concepts in Brenner’s beautiful scenery, plus live music and a Kentucky Derby hat contest with prizes. The event is held rain or shine and tickets are $99 plus tax.

Kentucky Derby Party at B.B. Lemon

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

1809 Washington

Guests are invited to join B.B. Lemon on its outdoor patio and lawn for a Kentucky Derby Party from 2 to 6 p.m. Enjoy tunes by DJ Mohawk Steve, Derby-inspired cocktails by Four Roses Bourbon and dishes to match, plus a hat contest with prizes, photo booth, live pony and more. Guests can view the race on a big screen or two outdoor TVs on the patio and two inside TVs at the bar. In addition to the food/drink specials, guests will also be able to order from the regular lunch/dinner menu. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-554-1809 or visit OpenTable.

Talk Derby To Me at The Rustic

Saturday, all day

1121 Uptown Park, 1836 Polk

Both locations of The Rustic will be bringing the Kentucky Derby to Houston with “Talk Derby To Me” soirees. Guests are invited to come early and stay late to enjoy live music, sip mint juleps and dig into Triple Crown sliders, and dress to impress in their finest Derby attire for a chance at prizes in three Best Dressed contests, judged by local celebrities. Contestants must be at The Rustic by 4 p.m. to enter the contest.