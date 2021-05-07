 
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Mom to a Decadent Brunch This Mother's Day

Brooke Viggiano | May 7, 2021 | 4:00am
Brennan's is ready to treat moms to an indulgent Mother's Day brunch.
Brennan's is ready to treat moms to an indulgent Mother's Day brunch.
Photo by Captiv Creative
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Puppies for Breakfast at East River

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
100 Clinton

The tenth annual Puppies for Breakfast will take place at Midway’s 150-acre East River development in East Downtown. The event is free and open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation to help local dog rescue and the “Freedom Fence Project) and features a lineup of food trucks offering breakfast and lunch, 50+ vendors and artists, the world’s largest 12-foot dog pinata, dog stunt and training demonstrations, DJ music and photo booths, fun dog contests and more.

Crawfish Boil at B.B. Lemon


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.


1809 Washington

B.B. Lemon is taking advantage of crawfish season with a Saturday brunch and crawfish boil. Join for its regular brunch menu, tasty mudbugs cooked by Berg Hospitality's own NOLA native, Jeff Baron, and DJ music. The crawfish come served with potatoes, sausage and corn for $12.99 per pound with a minimum of two pounds per order. Reservations are recommended and can be made by phone at 713-554-1809 or on OpenTable.

Have a Nice Day Mini Market at Prauper Studios


Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.


218 Westcott

Combating the rise of hate against our AAPI community and kicking off May’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, local AAPI-owned businesses will be selling goods at the free "Have a Nice Day" mini market. Hit it to find a lineup of stellar eats, from Dumpling Haus, Bánh's Vi Bakery, Greenway Coffee and more. Follow its IG account for updates.

Mother’s Day Dining and Takeout


Sunday


Want to treat the moms in your life to something nice this Mother’s Day? Check out our

Where to Dine Out in Houston for Mother’s Day 2021

for a colossal list of restaurants offering a special Mother’s Day brunch, from luxe affairs featuring seafood crepes and chocolate cake to casual brunches the entire family will love. Or consult our

Mother's Day To-Go guide

to find out which offering special Mother's Day takeout packages, curbside menus and easy to-go options for the special mother figures in your life.

Blind Wine Tasting at Mutiny Wine Room


Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.


1124 Usener

Mutiny Wine Room will host a special blind wine tasting this Mother’s Day. Led by a Mutiny Wine Steward, guests will enjoy four wines and a small food pairing to accompany each wine. Cost is $85 per person and includes a bottle to take home. Reservations are required. Call 832-618-1233.

Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

