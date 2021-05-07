Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Mom to a Decadent Brunch This Mother's Day

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Puppies for Breakfast at East River



Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

100 Clinton

The tenth annual Puppies for Breakfast will take place at Midway’s 150-acre East River development in East Downtown. The event is free and open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation to help local dog rescue and the “Freedom Fence Project) and features a lineup of food trucks offering breakfast and lunch, 50+ vendors and artists, the world’s largest 12-foot dog pinata, dog stunt and training demonstrations, DJ music and photo booths, fun dog contests and more.

Crawfish Boil at B.B. Lemon

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1809 Washington

B.B. Lemon is taking advantage of crawfish season with a Saturday brunch and crawfish boil. Join for its regular brunch menu, tasty mudbugs cooked by Berg Hospitality's own NOLA native, Jeff Baron, and DJ music. The crawfish come served with potatoes, sausage and corn for $12.99 per pound with a minimum of two pounds per order. Reservations are recommended and can be made by phone at 713-554-1809 or on OpenTable.

Have a Nice Day Mini Market at Prauper Studios

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.

218 Westcott

Combating the rise of hate against our AAPI community and kicking off May’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, local AAPI-owned businesses will be selling goods at the free "Have a Nice Day" mini market. Hit it to find a lineup of stellar eats, from Dumpling Haus, Bánh's Vi Bakery, Greenway Coffee and more. Follow its IG account for updates.



Mother’s Day Dining and Takeout

Sunday

Want to treat the moms in your life to something nice this Mother’s Day? Check out our

for a colossal list of restaurants offering a special Mother’s Day brunch, from luxe affairs featuring seafood crepes and chocolate cake to casual brunches the entire family will love. Or consult our

to find out which offering special Mother's Day takeout packages, curbside menus and easy to-go options for the special mother figures in your life.

Blind Wine Tasting at Mutiny Wine Room

Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.

1124 Usener

Mutiny Wine Room will host a special blind wine tasting this Mother’s Day. Led by a Mutiny Wine Steward, guests will enjoy four wines and a small food pairing to accompany each wine. Cost is $85 per person and includes a bottle to take home. Reservations are required. Call 832-618-1233.