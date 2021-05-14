 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Saturday Night Market and Sunday BBQ Brunch

Brooke Viggiano | May 14, 2021 | 4:00am
The historic Dozier’s BBQ now offers Sunday brunch, with huevos rancheros, burgers, micheladas and more.EXPAND
Photo by Darren Lafferty
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Pasadena Strawberry Festival at Pasadena Municipal Fairgrounds


Friday-Sunday


7603 Red Bluff

Featuring a colossal lineup of food and drink vendors, a carnival and a BBQ Cook-Off, and the “World’s Largest Strawberry Shortcake,” the Pasadena Strawberry Festival is going down all weekend long. Daily GA tickers run $5-$10 in advance, with a three-day pass for $30.

Tatemó x Underground Creamery Night Market


Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.


4100 Montrose

Josh Deleon of Underground Creamery and chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó are bringing another one of their buzzy Night Markets to Houston, this time featuring popular local spots like burger-chan, Click Virtual Food Hall and Two Headed Dog, plus "Top Chef Portland" contestants Dawn Burrell, Sasha Grumman and Gabriel Erales. Wear a mask, expect lines and come hungry.

Watever Fresh Farm Direct Preview at Bravery Chef Hall


Saturday, seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m.


409 Travis

Chef Martin Weaver, a KUU and Brennan’s alumnus, is previewing his new concept, Watever Fresh Farm Direct with intimate weekly chef’s table dinners every Saturday night at Bravery Chef Hall. The menu will feature revolving themes based on the season, with wine pairings and cocktails created by Mario Pineda of the forthcoming craft cocktail bar Bhutane. Dinners must be pre-booked via Resy (“Chef’s Table” under “upcoming events'' at Bravery Chef Hall). Saturday night seatings (two per night, ten socially distanced bar seats plus two tables for two per seating) are $85 per person for five courses, with an a la carte wine pairing available.

New Sunday Brunch at Dozier’s BBQ


Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.


8222 Farm to Market 359

For the first time in its 64-year history, Dozier’s BBQ in Fulshear has launched a Sunday brunch. Menu highlights include The Red Eye, a half-pound of espresso-rubbed pork ribs with a sweet cream waffle and two eggs; Brisket on a Biscuit, two biscuits served open face with cream gravy and chopped brisket; Huevos Rancheros with sliced brisket; housemade Smoked Monkey Bread; and The Burger, featuring a half-pound smoked patty of freshly ground brisket on a sweet sourdough bun, with an optional fried egg. A “Para Los Niños” kids menu is available as well, as are “Brunchy Libations” like mimosas, Prosecco and micheladas with an optional espresso pork rib.

Summer Kick-Off and Market at Karbach Brewing Co.


Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.


2032 Karbach

Hit the Biergarten for a summer kick-off fiesta, complete with local vendors and artists, food trucks, DJ Mohawk Steve and Tasty Waves on tap. The event is free to attend and family-friendly.

Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

