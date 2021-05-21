 
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Hot New Bayside Brunch

Brooke Viggiano | May 21, 2021 | 4:00am
Pier 6's new Baller Bloody Mary comes packed with zesty mix, shrimp, an oyster and more.
Pier 6's new Baller Bloody Mary comes packed with zesty mix, shrimp, an oyster and more.
Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Burnt Ends Banh Mi at Yelo Banh Mi Artisans


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.


23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite B-3

The banh mi shop has teamed up with fellow Katy spot Brett's Barbecue Shop to create a limited-time Burnt Ends Banh Mi, available Saturdays only through the month of May. Brett’s BBQ, will provide the goods and Yelo will pack banh mis to the brim with burnt ends and all of its signature banh mi fixings, including pickled papaya, mango habanero sauce and carrot slaw. Pre-orders are encouraged.

Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Little Woodrow’s Midtown


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.


2306 Brazos

The Midtown Little Woody’s is hosting its annual Gumbo Cookoff from 11 a.m. until the winners are announced at 7 p.m. Email lwmidtownagm@littlewoodrows.com to sign up to compete, or simply make your way to the bar for cold beer and free sampling on the day of.

Crawfish Picnic at Eureka Heights Brew Co


Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.


941 West 18th

The fan-favorite brewery will be hosting its annual Crawfish Picnic this weekend, rocking Muddy Water Crawfish boils and bucket specials on Fizzy Pants seltzer all day long. Get the mudbugs from noon until sold out.

Virtual Wine Tasting with Agricole Hospitality


Saturday, 5 p.m.

At its next virtual wine tasting, the team at Agricole invites Brewer Clifton Wines winemaker Greg Brewer (named “2020 Winemaker of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast magazine) to lead a tasting through five different wines. Guests will enjoy samples of each wine, plus a Revival Market Snack Box. Tickets are $65 and the tasting kits can be picked up day of from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Revival Market, 550 Heights.

New Bayside Brunch at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

113 6th, San Leon

The San Leon hotspot is rolling out a new bayside brunch menu, created by executive chef Joe Cervantez and his culinary team. Head to the bay to dig into a Hot Chicken Donut or Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast, along with coastal-inspired newcomers, raw options fresh from the sea, and drinks from mimosa flights to the loaded Baller Bloody Mary.

Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

