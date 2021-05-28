Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 50-Cent Quarter Pounders and a Memorial Day BOGO

- Local
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
National Burger Day at Feges BBQ
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3 Greenway Plaza
Feges BBQ is bringing back the Riot Burger for National Burger Day. Made with double meat, double cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and “riot” sauce, the glorious creation is available dine-in only at Greenway Plaza.
50-Cent Quarter Pounders at Monkey’s Tail
Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
5802 Fulton
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the quarter pounder with cheese, the Mexican-American patio bar and kitchen will be preparing and serving in-house quarter pounders for only 50 cents during happy hour this Friday.
National Wine Day (Week) Specials at Montrose Cheese & Wine
Friday-Sunday
1618 Westheimer
In honor of Tuesday’s National Wine Day, MCW is celebrating all week with special Magnum By The Glass pours. Each day they'll open a new magnum, with Geoffroy Rosé de Saignée Brut NV on Friday, a double feature of Domaine du Bagnol Cassis Rosé 2019 and Raventos De Nit Rosé 2017 on Saturday, and Podere Pradarolo ‘Vej’ Malvasia 2019 on Sunday.
Memorial Day Weekend Specials
Friday-Monday, varies by bar/restaurant
From all-you-can-eat mudbug boils and BOGO burgers to special Monday brunches, check out our Memorial Day Weekend food and drink guide to get the lowdown on your long weekend dining deals.
Houston Bike & Brew Circuit
Sunday, noon
Five of local breweries have teamed up to put on the Houston Bike & Brew Circuit, an 11-mile ride with beers available at each stop (though no purchase is necessary). To join, pick up a stamp card at Holler Brewing Co., New Magnolia, Urban South, Platypus or Eureka Heights and then collect a stamp at each stop. Visit at least four of the five and turn your card in at any brewery and you'll earn a commemorative pint glass (while supplies last, you can visit the breweries in any order). Tap and Pedal will be on the trails to fix flats and help you find your way.
