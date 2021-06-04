Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tomato Fest and a Hot New Brunch

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Tomball German Festival in Old Town Tomball

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

201 South Elm

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Tomball German Fest over near the Historic Train Depot. You can expect a full entertainment lineup, including live folk music and dancing, fun contests like the bier stein holding competition and a hollerin’ contest, and more; plus, a lineup of vendors offering goods, arts, and tasty food and drink. Fill up on apple strudel and mini doughnuts, stuffed pretzels and schnitzel, and German bier and brats.

Annual Tomato Festival at Urban Harvest Farmers Market

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

2752 Buffalo Speedway

Urban Harvest Farmers Market will be celebrating the peak of the tomato harvest with the Annual Tomato Festival, featuring UH’s resident tomato expert, Dr. Bob Randall, who will be on hand answering all of your tomato questions. Guests can also stop by the info booth for a specially curated tomato recipe from Tony’s chef Austin Waiter, including detailed instructions and the shopping list to get all the ingredients from the market; and there will be live tunes by Dem Roots.

New Weekend Brunch at Fegen’s

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

1050 Studewood

Lance Fegen has introduced brunch at his buzzy classic American and Italian restaurant. Head to Fegen’s to indulge in chicken-fried ribeye and eggs, French toast with warm maple syrup, and chicken cutlet eggs benny.

Khoi Barbecue Whole Hog BBQ at Tenfold Coffee

Sunday, 1 p.m.

101 Aurora

Tenfold Coffee is celebrating its first anniversary, and its friends at Viet-Tex bbq pop-up Khoi Barbecue will be onsite serving up a whole hog, with Vietnamese, Cantonese, and Filipino dishes, to celebrate. The hog dishes will be available for walk-up ordering beginning around 1 p.m.

Virtual Kids' Cooking Class with Underbelly Hospitality

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Georgia James sous chef Ben Snellenberger will host a Virtual Kids' Cooking Class, using Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage to make pigs in a blanket alongside other snacks including yogurt ranch dip with farm fresh veggies and cosmic brownies. Kit pickup is on Saturday, June 5 at Underbelly Pantry, 2526 Airline, between noon and 3 p.m. Cost is $45 per kit (feeds three to four kids).