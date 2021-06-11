Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: From Brunch to Happy Hour, Sip Rosé All Day

- Local
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
OCA-Houston Fundraiser Dish at UB Preserv
Friday-Sunday
1609 Westheimer
This weekend is your last chance to get the OCA-Houston fundraiser dish at UB Preserv. 1609 Westheimer. Chef Nick Wong created the dish to raise both funds and awareness for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, featuring pan-seared scallops with Benton’s bacon XO and congee ($21). Order it now through Sunday, June 13 (it’s available at brunch, too) and all proceeds will be donated to OCA-Houston.
Piscine de Rosé at La Table
Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 5 to 10 p.m. (11 p.m. at the bar)
1800 Post Oak
The modern French stunner will be offering a special rosé cocktail, Piscine de Rosé, made with rosé wine, tequila blanco, Saint Germain, grapefruit cordial and sparkling rosé for $15. Guests can enjoy the “pink drink” now through Saturday, June 19. Guests can also discover a selection of rosé by the glass and by the bottle.
Rosé All Day Brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1814 Washington
B&B is hosting a festive “Rosé All Day” brunch in honor of National Rosé Day, unveiling five new rosés that will be on the menu all summer long. Guests can enjoy DJ tunes and get a taste of the five rosés for $29/person with purchase of a brunch entrée. The regular brunch menu will be available along with some food specials, too. Anyone who purchases the rosé tasting will also be entered in a raffle to win a 3-liter magnum of Whispering Angel. Call 713-862-1814 or find the Experience on OpenTable to book your seat. Reservations are limited to two-hour spots with a max of six people per table.
Rosé Flights at Mutiny Wine Room
Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.
1124 Usener
Rosé fans can head to the chic wine tasting room to sip through a special Rosé Wine Flight for $15. In addition, Mutiny is offering 50 percent off all bottles of rosé throughout the day for on premise consumption only.
Chef Counter Experience at State of Grace
Friday-Saturday
3258 Westheimer
Ford Fry’s State of Grace has announced the return of its popular chef counter experience, offering off-the-menu dishes every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening with one seating per night for up to six guests. The semi-private counter in front of the grill treats diners to a personalized seven-course tasting menu tailored to each party for $85 per person, with a wine pairing option available for an additional $35 per person. Call 832-942-5080 for reservations.
