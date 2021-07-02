Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate America (and Canada) This July Fourth

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
FriYay Rosé Courtyard Tasting at Brennan’s
Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
3300 Smith
The Creole fine dining spot is celebrating rosé season with the return of its FriYay Rosé courtyard wine tasting, an al fresco, walk-around tasting featuring light bites and a sampling of rosés curated by wine guy Rich Carter. Tickets are $25++ per person.
Night Market: Taco Edition at Tenfold Coffee
Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
101 Aurora
Tatemo and Underground Creamery are teaming up to host another Night Market, this time featuring taco purveyors from around town. Stop by Tenfold Coffee to line up for eats from El Topo, Belly of the Beast, Cochinita & co. and more.
Fourth of July Food and Drink Specials
Sunday
From fried chicken and champagne to beer, hot dogs, and a movie, check out our Fourth of July Weekend Food and Drink Guide for festive dine-in and to-go options this holiday weekend.
Whole Pig Roast at Space Cowboy
Sunday, noon
100 West Cavalcade
Space Cowboy executive chef and Night Moves Hospitality culinary director Lyle Bento will be roasting a whole kalua pig this Fourth of July. The traditional Hawaiian luau dish will be available starting at noon and pool day passes are available from the hotel for $20 and include full poolside service from Space Cowboy.
"Can-Am" Booze Can Sunday at Riel
Sunday, 3 p.m.
1927 Fairview
Riel will host its fourth annual Canada Day celebration with a "Can-Am" Booze Can Sunday event, inviting Blood Bros BBQ to come on-site for a one-day food collaboration with Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine (who is native of Winnipeg, Manitoba). Riel is installing a tent to create outdoor space for the event, and the festivities will also include music by DJ Seek, merchandise from Heavy Metal Racket, art from local artists and drink specials including $1.54 Canadian Club whisky in honor of Canada's 154th birthday. No reservations or admission fee.
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.