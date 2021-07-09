Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Monkey's Tail Celebrates Two Years

Double Chango burgers are just $7 all day this Saturday in honor of Monkey's Tail's two-year anniversary.

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Wheelie Fun Bike Ride at Eureka Heights Brewing Co.

Friday, 7 p.m. (6:30 p.m. meetup)

941 West 18th

Eureka Heights invites cyclists to enjoy its monthly “Wheelie Fun Bike Ride,” rallying at the brewery around 6:30 p.m. and rolling out at 7. The social ride keeps an average pace of 12-15 miles per hour, working its way to neighborhood bars Darwin’s Pub and NettBar before ending with celebratory brews back at Eureka.

Four Year Anniversary at King’s BierHaus

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2044 East T C Jester

The Heights BierHaus and restaurant is celebrating four years of biers all day long, featuring live music and food and drink specials, including $5 Schnapps shots, $10 liter signature drafts and $5 bites, plus a “free bier for a year” raffle with one winner every hour from 2 to 10 p.m.

Two Year Anniversary Fiesta at Monkey’s Tail

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

5802 Fulton

In honor of its two year anniversary, Monkey’s Tail will be hosting an All-Day Fiesta, featuring games, food specials and more. Guests can spin the wheel of fortune to earn buy-one-get-one free drinks, a free shot, swag and other prizes; and dig into double Chango Burgers for $7 all day.

Fido-friendly brunch at Ember & Greens

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

9403B Katy Freeway

Ember & Greens is hosting a pooch-friendly Sunday brunch (dogs are welcome on its patio), featuring special pricing on food, pooch-related libations and Lola and Baxter snacks. The restaurant’s full Sunday brunch menu will be available.

Eight Year Anniversary at Camerata

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

1830 Westheimer

The popular wine bar is celebrating eight years with an amazing lineup of wines, brought in uniquely for its birthday bash. Look out for pours of vintages and mags of Old World classics, plus a special food menu of finger-friendly eats from 4 to 8 p.m.