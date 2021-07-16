Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Saint Arnold Pub Crawls Are Back

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Saint Arnold Downtown Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Market Square Park

Saint Arnold Pub Crawls return this Saturday, starting with a downtown bar hop that starts and ends in Market Square Park. Crawlers can pick up their punch cards from 2 to 3 p.m., then make their way to watering holes including Angel Share, Bovine & Barley, El Big Bad, McIntyre’s and more before heading back to the park to pick up their well deserved pint glass starting at 6 p.m.

Curated Caviar Happenings with Berg Hospitality Group

Saturday, 2 p.m. at The Annie; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. at Turner’s

1800 Post Oak

In honor of Berg Hospitality Group launching its custom reserve Royal White Sturgeon caviar service, the restaurant group will be hosting two events. First up is The Ultimate High Tea & Caviar Soirée at The Annie Café & Bar on Saturday, featuring an epic high tea spread — think canape with gravlax and caviar, country pâté, and Cognac truffles — along with live music, a string quartet and DJ. Cost is $95 to $145++ per person, which also includes a welcome cocktail, a glass of bubbles, tea, coffee and bottled water. On Sunday, it’s Turner’s turn, with a six-course Wine & Caviar Pairing Dinner ($395++ per person, limited to 40 guests), with caviar-kissed dishes including buckwheat soft scramble, buckwheat bellini, vichyssoise, egg salad, Kobe beef, and vanilla flan (with fruit caviar).

Free Scoops for National Ice Cream Day at Craft Creamery

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1338 Westheimer

Craft Creamery is launching its official store and new brand identity just in time for National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate, customers can get a free scoop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ice cream shop will also serve several creative flavors from leading up to National Ice Cream Day, so you can stop by this weekend to look out for flavors like Oaxaca ‘Hot’ Chocolate, BBQ Brisket, Cacio e Pepe, Jalapeno Cornbread, Tomato Tarragon and Balsamic Strawberry.

Caviar Special at Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar

Sunday, all day

4444 Westheimer

Atlas Restaurant Group will celebrate National Caviar Day with specials at both Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay. Guests can enjoy an ounce of Malossol Russian Osestra caviar paired with two glasses of Veuve Clicquot at Loch Bar or two glasses of Serveaux Fils at Ouzo Bay for $99 (normally valued over $150).

Solar Summer Food Festival at Social Beer Garden

Sunday, 6 to 10 p.m.

3101 San Jacinto

For Houstonians by Houstonians, this brand-new food festival will take place on Social Beer Garden’s back patio. Hit it for an evening of savory and sweet food sampling, a la carte drinks, and music. Tickets are $20 and include three plates from food booths and three plates from dessert booths.