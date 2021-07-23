Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Wine, Cheese and BBQ Enchiladas

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
Herradura Grand Barrel Bar Pop Up at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
Friday-Sunday
3601 Kirby
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos is celebrating National Tequila Day with a weekend filled with activations, promotions, special menus and its Herradura Grand Barrel Bar Pop Up. On Friday, guests can sip tequilas at an educational happy hour event from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday brings a cocktail reception ($55 tickets) featuring passed appetizers, tequila tastings and Picos' signature Shakeritas from 3 to 5 p.m.; and the weekend closes out with Sunday’s Grand National Tequila Day brunch. Go online or call 832-831-9940 to purchase tickets.
Olympics Wine & Cheese Tasting at Weights + Measures
Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
2808 Caroline
Midtown hangout W+M hosts its Wine & Cheese tastings every Friday, and this weekend, the gang is honoring the Olympics Opening Ceremonies with a special sake tasting. For $20, guests can taste four sakes paired with cheeses. Call 713-654-1970 to reserve a spot.
Virtual Sake Tasting with Agricole Hospitality
Saturday, 5 p.m.
Tasting kit pickup at Revival Market, 550 Heights
In honor of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Agricole Hospitality will host a Virtual Sake Tasting, tasting through six different samples of Sake, from Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu to Joto Daiginjo. As always, the tasting kit will include a Revival Market snack box. Sake pick-up will be on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Revival Market. Cost is $65 per person.
National Wine & Cheese Day at Mutiny Wine Room
Saturday-Sunday
1124 Usener
Mutiny Wine Room will be offering up a tasting of four goat cheeses of different ages paired with a different wine for each cheese, available this Saturday and Sunday for $37. Featured cheeses include a fresh chevre from Pure Luck Farm in Dripping Springs, a Baby Caprino from CKC Farms in Blanco, a Patacabra (goat’s foot) from Spain’s Pardina Farm and Pantaleo, a rare goat cheese from the island of Sardinia off the coast of Italy.
Katy Enchiladapalooza at Brett’s BBQ Shop
Sunday, opens at 11 a.m.
606 Mason
On select dates through August 15, several Katy restaurants will offer special $16 enchilada dishes, with 20 percent of all sales going to local charity The Ballad House. This Sunday, Brett’s BBQ Shop will serve up 44 Farms Beef Cheek Enchiladas with scratchmade red chile sauce and cilantro-lime crema.
