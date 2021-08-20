Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Pig Roast, Beer Fest and Houston Restaurant Weeks

August 20, 2021 4:00AM

The Nash's HRW menu features snapper, Korean bacon, strawberry cheesecake and more.
The Nash's HRW menu features snapper, Korean bacon, strawberry cheesecake and more. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
The Nash's HRW menu features snapper, Korean bacon, strawberry cheesecake and more.
The Nash's HRW menu features snapper, Korean bacon, strawberry cheesecake and more.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

21st Anniversary at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight
705 Main

Flying Saucer is celebrating 21 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout, and the fan favorite beer emporium is bringing back the full tap wall for the first time in over a year just for the occasion.
Exclusive offerings include Superstition Blueberry Hex, Jester King Nocturn Chrysalis, Saint Arnold Strawberry Vanilla Lawnmower and Saint Arnold Harmony, along with dozens of specialty brews from local breweries like Jester King, Parish, Astral and more. “Beerknurds” can expect swag giveaways and food specials throughout the day.

Big Pimpin’ Pork Cook-Off at City Acre Brewing Co.

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
3418 Topping

The picturesque beer garden and taproom is hosting its first-ever Pig Pimpin’ cooking competition, with competitors facing off and cooking up their best pork-centric roasts, chilis, sammies, curries and more. No advance tickets are necessary to attend, and guests can sample all the goods for $8 (including a beer).

Beer Fest at Little Woodrow’s EaDo

Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.
2019 Walker

Little Woody’s is inviting a whole bunch of local breweries to its bar and patio for its Little Woodrow's Beer Fest. Guests can expect a chill afternoon of tastings, giveaways and live music (starting at 3 p.m.).

Luau and Tiki Party at Kirby Ice House

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.
1015 Gessner

Kirby Ice House is throwing an epic Luau and Tiki Party, featuring traditional Hawaiian luau and fire show, island food and a pig roast, tropical drinks, Saint Arnold beers and more. Tickets are $25 presale ($45 day of) and include a lei, Malibu cocktail, Hawaiian shave ice (Malibu style), special photo and access to the Hawaiian Buffet and pig roast.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All month long through Labor Day

Houston Restaurant Weeks continues this weekend, running now through Labor Day in support of local restaurants and the Houston Food Bank. The citywide charitable event has raised a whopping $16.6 million for the food bank over the years, and you can add on to that by lunching, brunching, wining and dining at the colossal lineup of participating restaurants. New this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào, and downtown’s The Nash, alongside neighborhood favorites and HRW classics like Alice Blue, B&B Butchers, Caracol, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Étoile Cuisine et Bar, Mastrantos, Rainbow Lodge and more. Peruse the entire library of restaurants and HRW menus and book your reservations now. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

