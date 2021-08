Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sweets for Social Justice and The COMMUNE Preview is Here

click to enlarge The Indie Chefs Community may have postponed its two-week COMMUNE festival to 2022, but it's offering a tasty glimpse at the action this weekend. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

Sweets for Social Justice at Tiny Champions

Summer BBQ & Brews Series at Pinstripes

COMMUNE Preview







Five Year Anniversary at Dandelion Cafe

Houston Restaurant Weeks







Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:Friday-Sunday2617 McKinneyAfter learning more about the work Texas Civil Rights Project is doing in the fight against the criminalization of immigrants seeking refuge and the unjust treatment of Black and brown folks who come in contact with the criminal justice system, Tiny Champions wanted to do something to support its work. The neighborhood favorite has created a special dessert menu for the cause, donating half of the sales of its sweets to TCRP and offering sweets from the “Justice is Peachy” peach sorbet to the “No Walls No Borders” ice cream sammy with plum caramel swirl ice cream and poppy seed shortbread cookies. Make a reservation for dine-in and order from the special menu, or order online for same day pick up. Visit the “sweets for social justice” tab on its website for more info.Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.3300 KirbyPinstripes Houston is closing out its Summer BBQ & Brews Series by featuring BBQ and the beers of 8th Wonder Brewery. The fun will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. as guests dine on balsamic BBQ ribs, pesto chicken, sliders, mac and cheese, watermelon, brownies and more alongside cold brews on the patio for $40 per person (add on a game of bocce or bowling for an additional fee).Friday and SundayDue to increasing COVID concerns, the Indie Chefs Community has postponed its two-week community food festival, COMMUNE, to March of 2022. Until then, foodies can get a taste at a series of COMMUNE Preview events, held Thursday, August 26, Friday, August 27 and Sunday, August 29. The limited seating and spaced events will be held in a 7,500-square-foot outdoor space, including Chef Collaboration Dinners, Late Night pop-ups, a “Jewish DelicaTexan” experience and more.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.5405 BellaireDandelion Cafe will celebrate five years with a special $5 menu, featuring avocado toast, pancakes, housemade toaster strudel, boozy bevs, mocktails and more. The family-friendly event will have a local musician, face-painting and balloon art, KICPOPS ice pops, and raffles and prizes, too.Ongoing through Labor DayThere’s still time for Houston Restaurant Weeks , which runs now through Labor Day in support of restaurants and the Houston Food Bank. Now’s the time to Peruse the library of participating restaurants and HRW menus and book your reservations at your favorites, from exciting newcomers likeandto longtime classics likeand, and everything in between.