Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sweets for Social Justice and The COMMUNE Preview is Here

August 27, 2021 4:00AM

The Indie Chefs Community may have postponed its two-week COMMUNE festival to 2022, but it's offering a tasty glimpse at the action this weekend.
The Indie Chefs Community may have postponed its two-week COMMUNE festival to 2022, but it's offering a tasty glimpse at the action this weekend. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography
click to enlarge The Indie Chefs Community may have postponed its two-week COMMUNE festival to 2022, but it's offering a tasty glimpse at the action this weekend. - PHOTO BY KIRSTEN GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY
The Indie Chefs Community may have postponed its two-week COMMUNE festival to 2022, but it's offering a tasty glimpse at the action this weekend.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Sweets for Social Justice at Tiny Champions

Friday-Sunday
2617 McKinney

After learning more about the work Texas Civil Rights Project is doing in the fight against the criminalization of immigrants seeking refuge and the unjust treatment of Black and brown folks who come in contact with the criminal justice system, Tiny Champions wanted to do something to support its work. The neighborhood favorite has created a special dessert menu for the cause, donating half of the sales of its sweets to TCRP and offering sweets from the “Justice is Peachy” peach sorbet to the “No Walls No Borders” ice cream sammy with plum caramel swirl ice cream and poppy seed shortbread cookies. Make a reservation for dine-in and order from the special menu, or order online for same day pick up. Visit the “sweets for social justice” tab on its website for more info.

Summer BBQ & Brews Series at Pinstripes

Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
3300 Kirby

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Pinstripes Houston is closing out its Summer BBQ & Brews Series by featuring BBQ and the beers of 8th Wonder Brewery. The fun will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. as guests dine on balsamic BBQ ribs, pesto chicken, sliders, mac and cheese, watermelon, brownies and more alongside cold brews on the patio for $40 per person (add on a game of bocce or bowling for an additional fee).

COMMUNE Preview

Friday and Sunday

Due to increasing COVID concerns, the Indie Chefs Community has postponed its two-week community food festival, COMMUNE, to March of 2022. Until then, foodies can get a taste at a series of COMMUNE Preview events, held Thursday, August 26, Friday, August 27 and Sunday, August 29. The limited seating and spaced events will be held in a 7,500-square-foot outdoor space, including Chef Collaboration Dinners, Late Night pop-ups, a “Jewish DelicaTexan” experience and more.

Five Year Anniversary at Dandelion Cafe

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5405 Bellaire

Dandelion Cafe will celebrate five years with a special $5 menu, featuring avocado toast, pancakes, housemade toaster strudel, boozy bevs, mocktails and more. The family-friendly event will have a local musician, face-painting and balloon art, KICPOPS ice pops, and raffles and prizes, too.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Ongoing through Labor Day

There’s still time for Houston Restaurant Weeks, which runs now through Labor Day in support of restaurants and the Houston Food Bank. Now’s the time to Peruse the library of participating restaurants and HRW menus and book your reservations at your favorites, from exciting newcomers like Xin Chào and The Nash to longtime classics like Rainbow Lodge and Tony’s, and everything in between.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation