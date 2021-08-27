Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sweets for Social Justice and The COMMUNE Preview is Here

Sweets for Social Justice at Tiny ChampionsFriday-Sunday
2617 McKinney
After learning more about the work Texas Civil Rights Project is doing in the fight against the criminalization of immigrants seeking refuge and the unjust treatment of Black and brown folks who come in contact with the criminal justice system, Tiny Champions wanted to do something to support its work. The neighborhood favorite has created a special dessert menu for the cause, donating half of the sales of its sweets to TCRP and offering sweets from the “Justice is Peachy” peach sorbet to the “No Walls No Borders” ice cream sammy with plum caramel swirl ice cream and poppy seed shortbread cookies. Make a reservation for dine-in and order from the special menu, or order online for same day pick up. Visit the “sweets for social justice” tab on its website for more info.
Summer BBQ & Brews Series at PinstripesFriday, 5 to 9 p.m.
3300 Kirby
Pinstripes Houston is closing out its Summer BBQ & Brews Series by featuring BBQ and the beers of 8th Wonder Brewery. The fun will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. as guests dine on balsamic BBQ ribs, pesto chicken, sliders, mac and cheese, watermelon, brownies and more alongside cold brews on the patio for $40 per person (add on a game of bocce or bowling for an additional fee).
COMMUNE PreviewFriday and Sunday
Due to increasing COVID concerns, the Indie Chefs Community has postponed its two-week community food festival, COMMUNE, to March of 2022. Until then, foodies can get a taste at a series of COMMUNE Preview events, held Thursday, August 26, Friday, August 27 and Sunday, August 29. The limited seating and spaced events will be held in a 7,500-square-foot outdoor space, including Chef Collaboration Dinners, Late Night pop-ups, a “Jewish DelicaTexan” experience and more.
Five Year Anniversary at Dandelion CafeSunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5405 Bellaire
Dandelion Cafe will celebrate five years with a special $5 menu, featuring avocado toast, pancakes, housemade toaster strudel, boozy bevs, mocktails and more. The family-friendly event will have a local musician, face-painting and balloon art, KICPOPS ice pops, and raffles and prizes, too.
Houston Restaurant WeeksOngoing through Labor Day
There’s still time for Houston Restaurant Weeks, which runs now through Labor Day in support of restaurants and the Houston Food Bank. Now’s the time to Peruse the library of participating restaurants and HRW menus and book your reservations at your favorites, from exciting newcomers like Xin Chào and The Nash to longtime classics like Rainbow Lodge and Tony’s, and everything in between.