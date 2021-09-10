Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Wine and Dine at a Creole Classic

September 10, 2021 5:00AM

Linger over snapping turtle soup, filet, Creole bread pudding and a bottle of wine at Brennan's Date Night.
Linger over snapping turtle soup, filet, Creole bread pudding and a bottle of wine at Brennan's Date Night. Photo by Kimberly Park
click to enlarge Linger over snapping turtle soup, filet, Creole bread pudding and a bottle of wine at Brennan's Date Night. - PHOTO BY KIMBERLY PARK
Linger over snapping turtle soup, filet, Creole bread pudding and a bottle of wine at Brennan's Date Night.
Photo by Kimberly Park

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

$99 Wine and Dine for Two at Brennan’s of Houston

All month long
3300 Smith

Throughout the month, Brennan's is inviting date-nighters to enjoy a $99 three-course meal for two, accompanied by wine selections (a bottle or four glasses). Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding.

Shake Shack x 8th Wonder Distillery Tasting at 8th Wonder Distillery

Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
2202 Dallas

Head to 8th Wonder Distillery for a Shake Shack x 8th Wonder Distillery tasting event. Guests can sip through Shake Shack's seasonal Summerades paired with 8th Wonder's spirits from 5 to 8 p.m. The tasting is free to attend.

September Wheelie Fun Bike Ride at Eureka Heights Brewery

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.
941 West 18th

Grab a bike and head on over to Eureka Heights Brewery for its monthly beer-fueled social ride. The group will rally at Eureka around 6:30 p.m., then roll out at 7 and make pit stops at Darwin's Pub and NettBar before returning to the brewery for victory beers. The ride will keep an average pace of 12 to 15mph.

Oktoberfest at Ingenious Brewing Company

Saturday, starting at noon
1986 South Houston (Humble)

Ingenious is teaming up with its friends at 6 Wards Brewing to host an epic, free-to-attend Oktoberfest celebration. Guests can expect a day filled with beer, competitions, and food, with Ingenious Festbier and 6 Wards Oktoberfest beers, plus awesome 6 Wards liter steins and Pilsners and Kölsch on draft for the same price as regular 16-ounce pours all day long.

Best Dish Throwdown at Rice Village Farmers Market

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kelvin and Amherst

Two chefs — Paris Anton of Vegan AF(ish) versus chef Jane Wild — will be facing off in a knockout-style culinary competition to create the best dish as voted on by market attendees. The winner will move on to the final cookoff, held September 26 at the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market. Additionally, the Rice Village location will host a fundraising activity benefiting Kids Meals Houston. Attendees can donate $5 to test their aim in an inflatable football toss game, and their donation puts their name into a raffle to win a Grand Prize of four tickets to a Rice Owl home football game. 
