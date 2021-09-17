Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Honor Thy Cheeseburger

September 17, 2021 5:00AM

Consider smashing a smash burger from Bun B this Saturday. Photo by Becca Wright
Consider smashing a smash burger from Bun B this Saturday. Photo by Becca Wright

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

National Cheeseburger Day

Saturday

From classic burgers at a discounted price to special creations like the one-day-only jalapeño and cream cheese topped Cheese Louise, check out our Houston National Cheeseburger Day guide for a list of local burger deals and happenings this Saturday.

Trucktoberfest at Truck Yard

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
2118 Lamar

Truck Yard’s Trucktoberfest features fun all day long, with a lively line-up of adult, kid, and dog-friendly activities such as a Stein Holding Contest, Pretzel-Eating Contest and Wiener Dog Race, plus the tapping of the Trucktoberfest brew. The event is free to attend.

Oktoberfest at Flying Saucer Draught House

Saturday-Sunday
705 Main

The Downtown Flying Saucer is launching its Oktoberfest celebration beginning this Saturday, running through Thursday, September 23 and offering a dozen Oktoberfest tappings, commemorative glassware, food specials and happenings from trivia to Oktoberfest flights throughout the week. The event kicks off by tapping Saint Arnold Oktoberfest and Saint Arnold Guten Tag on slow pour, as Saint A’s Brock Wagner leads faithful beerknurds in the annual stein hoist toast at 5 p.m.

Best Dish Throwdown at Rice Village Farmers Market

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kelvin and Amherst

The Best Dish Throwdown competition continues at the Rice Village Farmers Market, as two chefs competing in a knockout-style competition to create the best dish as voted on by market attendees. This weekend’s cookoff features The Informal Grub chef Megan Snell versus Cochinita & Co.’shttps://www.heightsmercantile.com/events/2020/6/14/heights-mercantile-farmers-market Alexandra Sainz. The final cook-off and winner of the Best Dish Throwdown will be announced on September 26 at the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market.

Burger Bodega Pop-Up at East End Backyard

Sunday, 2 p.m. until sold out
1105 Sampson

Smash burgers seem to be taking the city by storm, and local food influencer Abbas Dhanani (@houstoneatz) has joined the tasty trend, launching smash burger pop-up Burger Bodega. You can get a taste of the smashed and griddled, cheesy and sauce goodness this weekend at East End Backyard.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

