Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Honor Thy Cheeseburger

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
National Cheeseburger DaySaturday
From classic burgers at a discounted price to special creations like the one-day-only jalapeño and cream cheese topped Cheese Louise, check out our Houston National Cheeseburger Day guide for a list of local burger deals and happenings this Saturday.
Trucktoberfest at Truck YardSaturday, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
2118 Lamar
Truck Yard’s Trucktoberfest features fun all day long, with a lively line-up of adult, kid, and dog-friendly activities such as a Stein Holding Contest, Pretzel-Eating Contest and Wiener Dog Race, plus the tapping of the Trucktoberfest brew. The event is free to attend.
Oktoberfest at Flying Saucer Draught HouseSaturday-Sunday
705 Main
The Downtown Flying Saucer is launching its Oktoberfest celebration beginning this Saturday, running through Thursday, September 23 and offering a dozen Oktoberfest tappings, commemorative glassware, food specials and happenings from trivia to Oktoberfest flights throughout the week. The event kicks off by tapping Saint Arnold Oktoberfest and Saint Arnold Guten Tag on slow pour, as Saint A’s Brock Wagner leads faithful beerknurds in the annual stein hoist toast at 5 p.m.
Best Dish Throwdown at Rice Village Farmers MarketSunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kelvin and Amherst
The Best Dish Throwdown competition continues at the Rice Village Farmers Market, as two chefs competing in a knockout-style competition to create the best dish as voted on by market attendees. This weekend’s cookoff features The Informal Grub chef Megan Snell versus Cochinita & Co.’shttps://www.heightsmercantile.com/events/2020/6/14/heights-mercantile-farmers-market Alexandra Sainz. The final cook-off and winner of the Best Dish Throwdown will be announced on September 26 at the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market.
Burger Bodega Pop-Up at East End BackyardSunday, 2 p.m. until sold out
1105 Sampson
Smash burgers seem to be taking the city by storm, and local food influencer Abbas Dhanani (@houstoneatz) has joined the tasty trend, launching smash burger pop-up Burger Bodega. You can get a taste of the smashed and griddled, cheesy and sauce goodness this weekend at East End Backyard.