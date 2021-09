Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Honor Thy Cheeseburger

National Cheeseburger Day

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:SaturdayFrom classic burgers at a discounted price to special creations like the one-day-only jalapeño and cream cheese topped Cheese Louise, check out our Houston National Cheeseburger Day guide for a list of local burger deals and happenings this Saturday.Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.2118 LamarTruck Yard’s Trucktoberfest features fun all day long, with a lively line-up of adult, kid, and dog-friendly activities such as a Stein Holding Contest, Pretzel-Eating Contest and Wiener Dog Race, plus the tapping of the Trucktoberfest brew. The event is free to attend.Saturday-Sunday705 MainThe Downtown Flying Saucer is launching its Oktoberfest celebration beginning this Saturday, running through Thursday, September 23 and offering a dozen Oktoberfest tappings, commemorative glassware, food specials and happenings from trivia to Oktoberfest flights throughout the week. The event kicks off by tapping Saint Arnold Oktoberfest and Saint Arnold Guten Tag on slow pour, as Saint A’s Brock Wagner leads faithful beerknurds in the annual stein hoist toast at 5 p.m.Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Kelvin and AmherstThe Best Dish Throwdown competition continues at the Rice Village Farmers Market, as two chefs competing in a knockout-style competition to create the best dish as voted on by market attendees. This weekend’s cookoff featureschef Megan Snell versushttps://www.heightsmercantile.com/events/2020/6/14/heights-mercantile-farmers-market Alexandra Sainz. The final cook-off and winner of the Best Dish Throwdown will be announced on September 26 at the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market Sunday, 2 p.m. until sold out1105 SampsonSmash burgers seem to be taking the city by storm, and local food influencer Abbas Dhanani ( @houstoneatz ) has joined the tasty trend, launching smash burger pop-up Burger Bodega . You can get a taste of the smashed and griddled, cheesy and sauce goodness this weekend at East End Backyard.