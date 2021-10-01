Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Craft Beers, Sake and Oktoberfest

October 1, 2021 4:00AM

Saint Arnold welcomes back its Oktoberfest festivities to the beer garden all weekend long.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

World Sake Day at Uchi

Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.
904 Westheimer

Uchi is celebrating World Sake Day with specialty tastings designed to explore a wide variety of styles and flavors. Sip through the Nigori ($15) with tastings including Takara “Sho Chiku Bai, ” Hitorimusume and Gozenshu; or the Premium Junmai ($25), featuring Imayotsukasa “Ima,” Brooklyn Kura “Number Fourteen” and Wakatake Onikoroshi “Demon Slayer.” The tastings will be available throughout regular service (including happy hour).

Oktoberfest at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

Friday-Sunday
2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold’s Oktoberfest celebrations are back, offering flowing brews, a German themed food menu, and fun stuff like commemorative mugs, alpine hats, Oktoberfest contests and prizes all weekend long. No tickets or admission are required to join the fun.

Houston Creole Heritage Festival at Midtown Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2811 Travis

Let the good times roll at the Houston Creole Heritage Festival, where you’ll find New Orleans and festival-style food trucks and market vendors, including Nola Creations, Season 10 winner of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race, plus a lineup of live Creole zydeco performances and entertainment. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-17 (free under 12) and $50 for VIP.

5th Anniversary Party at Platypus Brewing

Saturday, noon
1902 Washington

Australian-inspired craft brewery Platypus is turning five years old, and its ready to celebrate with a day full of fun, starting with food and drink specials all day, and followed by live music beginning at 3 p.m.

Music to my Beers: Oktoberfest at Pearland Town Center

Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.
11200 Broadway

BAKFISH Brewing Company, 6 Wards Brewing Company and New Magnolia are just some of the breweries in the lineup at this Oktoberfest festival. Festival goers can look forward to a day of seasonal brew sampling, live music, art installations, a craft market, and Oktoberfest fare from the food truck corral. Admission is free and tickets can be purchased online or in person to sample in the Brew Hall.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer
