Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Taco Smashing Time

October 15, 2021 4:00AM

A lineup of the city's finest taco titans will be dishing out the goods at our annual Tacolandia event this Saturday. Photo by Eric Sauseda
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings, including our annual Tacolandia event:

Grand Reopening of Live Oak Grill

Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight
10444 Hempstead

Night Moves Hospitality, the Houston collective led by owner Greg Perez, has partnered with Live Oak owner and proprietor John Ganim to relaunch the Spring Branch neighborhood bar, which originally opened in 2001. This weekend, the team will introduce an all-new food and drink menus, offering half-off pricing on food and drinks all day Friday to celebrate the opening.
Look out for Pear Moscow Mules, Cucumber Mojitos, 20 beers on tap, and chef-crafted eats from shrimp po boys and boudin balls to chicken-fried steak. Shaded by five 130-year-old live oak trees, the bar’s property also includes an outdoor kids’ playground, part of the its family-friendly policy every day until 8 p.m.

Texas Monthly's BBQ Week Specials at Feges BBQ

Friday-Sunday
8217 Long Point

Now through Sunday, October 17, Feges BBQ is featuring two BBQ Week specials at its Spring Branch location. Stop by to try Korean Bacon Dogs ($14), made with Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage, Gochujang bbq sauce and kimchi slaw; and the Fried Boudin Poboy ($14), featuring fried pork and smoked brisket boudin, lettuce, tomato and Alabama white sauce.

Fresh Pressed Cider Festival at Onion Creek Cafe

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
3106 White Oak

Onion Creek is teaming up with Austin Eastciders for a cider fest on its patio. Benefitting Houston Summerhouse, the event will include sampling nice different ciders and a sausage pairing for $25, plus live music and a DJ, a cider cocktail bar, games, prizes and free swag.

Houston Press Tacolandia at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.
105 Sabine

Our seventh annual outdoor taco sampling party will take place under the skyline at Buffalo Bayou Park. Score tickets to get unlimited sampling of local favorites like JQs Tex-Mex BBQ, El Quetzal, Hughie’s Tavern & Grille, Click Virtual Food Hall and a whole lot more. Tickets $35 ($100 for 4-packs) for general admission, including entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar; and $75 for VIP ticket, with entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food sampling, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar and access to VIP restrooms. All guests must be 21+ and the event is rain or shine.

Khói Barbecue Night Market at Tenfold Coffee

Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m.
101 Aurora

To celebrate the last four years of hard work and love from the Houston community, Khói Barbecue will be hosting a night market at Tenfold Coffee, inviting a few of its pop-up comrades and inspirations to join in on the fun. Stop by to snag goods from Khói, Burger Bodega, Cochinita Taco, Dumpling Haus, Kin and more. 
