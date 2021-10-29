Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Friday Brunch, Halloweekend and A Hot Opening in the Heights

October 29, 2021 4:00AM

Fridays just got a little tastier with the addition of Friday brunch at Traveler’s Table.
Fridays just got a little tastier with the addition of Friday brunch at Traveler’s Table. Photo by Jenn Duncan
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Friday Brunch at Traveler’s Table

Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
520 Westheimer

Traveler’s Table is re-inventing the three-day weekend by introducing Friday Brunch, with features from Breakfast Bread Pudding and Vegetable Chilaquiles Suizos to Norwegian Smoked Salmon Latkes and Lamb Shakshuka. Tack on eye-openers like the excellent bloody marys and the shot flights, featuring Churro del Diablo, Good Morning Vietnam and Wake the Dead.

Weekend Brunch at Cultivated F+B

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
701 Texas
The Lancaster Hotel and its onsite eatery, Cultivated F+B, have named Chef Joseph Vinson as the new chef de cuisine, adding a new menu and weekend brunch. Dig into avocado toast, bananas foster waffles, braised ribs benedict and more.

Flying Saucer BeerFeast at Sugar Land Town Square

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. (1 p.m. for VIP)

Flying Saucer’s tenth annual BeerFeast will return to Sugar Land Town Square, featuring a lineup of over 80+ world-class beers from local, national and international breweries. Brew enthusiasts are invited to sample 12 two-ounce beer samples in a commemorative BeerFeast taster cup with an official BeerFeast tasting card ($35 per person); and VIP patrons can enjoy early entrance at 1 p.m., 12 beer samples, a BeerFeast souvenir taster glass and tasting card, t-shirt, VIP tent with complimentary snacks and more ($75 per person).

Opening of Chivos

All weekend long
222 West 11th

The fourth concept of 2021 from Night Moves Hospitality and owner Greg Perez opened its doors on Thursday, taking over the former Calle Onze space, where Perez formerly worked as beverage director. Executive chef Thomas Bille, formerly of the highly lauded Belly of the Beast in Spring, will helm the kitchen, highlighting the Mexican-American experience via dishes like pozole dumplings, duck served with fig mole, handmade flour tortillas served with truffle butter and salmon roe, Hamachi tiradito and the use of indigenous techniques like Nixtamal for making corn tortillas; alongside a Mexican spirits-focused cocktail program, designed by bar manager Leesly Valdez. Chivos will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Halloweekend Food and Drink

All weekend long

Check out our 2021 Halloween Bar and Restaurant Guide for a list of local spots offering boos and booze, spooky food specials, and Halloween brunches and bashes this Halloweekend. Highlights include the Kawaii Zombie Halloween Food Festival at 8th Wonder, a Saturday Spooktacular at Feges BBQ, and series of Day of the Dead Dinners with H Town Restaurant Group
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

