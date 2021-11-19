Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Umami Fest and Free Turkey Legs

Here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Happy Hour at Mahesh's Kitchen
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
16019 City Walk
This Indian restaurant in Sugar Land opened this past September and its new happy hour runs Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. which is great for the folks who never make it out of the office in time for weekday happy hours. The new drinks specials and bar bites are available in the bar and on the patio. We're thinking this weekend may be tailor-made for sipping a refreshing beverage such as the Tamarind-infused Margarita, the Cardamom Mojito or a Saffron Spritzer. Altogether, there are seven signature cocktails and during happy hour, they are $3 off. Guests can also save $2 on select beer and wine.
In addition to drink specials, there are nibbles like Roasted Masala Peanuts and Chiwda ($3), Corn Chaat ($5), Masala Papad ($7) and Tangdi Kabob ($10).
Umami Fest and Night Market at Aveva
Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
2205 Mowery
This is the first year for this food and beverage event. It's being held at Aveva Stadium, the home of Major League Rugby team, Houston SaberCats. Admission (and parking!) is free but there will be plenty of vendors willing to take your money in exchange for some delicious street food, sweet treats and adult beverages.
Some of the food trucks and concessions that will be on hand include Mama Thai Lao, Tanuki Go, Yo-Yo's Hot Dogs, Migo Saigon Food Street and Seoul Side Wings. There are also plenty of kid-friendly sweets from vendors like Pudgy's Fine Cookies, Scoop Craft Creamery and Beard Papa's. There's beer and wine for imbibers plus boba from The Teahouse Tapioca and Tea, and juices from Viet Kane. For a full list of concessions and retail vendors, check out its website.
Besides food, drink and shopping, there will be model cars to drool over and lots of games. Festival goers can purchase tickets for the games which include Mah Jong Bingo, Balloons and Darts plus a video gaming trailer. There's also face painting for the little ones. A portion of the proceeds from game ticket sales will go to aKDPhi at the University of Houston.
Sunday Chicken Dinners at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
5015 Kirby
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace has brought back its Sunday Chicken Dinners but only through November. That means there are only two Sundays left to enjoy the Southern-style chicken meals and a little live music in The Backyard at Armadillo Palace.
The pre-packaged Family Chicken Dinners are sold for two or four persons and include disposable plates and flatware. They can be taken to go or guests can enjoy them in the outdoor area. If the weather is inclement, guest and music will move into The Hall or The Orange Blossom Bar. Guests can choose between Fried Chicken or Rotisserie Chicken ($25 for two, $49 for four) or opt for the Chicken Tenders instead ($28, $55). For a mix the Combo for Four ($54) is a good option for adults and kids. The meals come with two sides: half pints for the two-person, full pints for the four. Choices include fried okra, mashed potatoes and gravy, Smoked Chicken Collard Greens, white macaroni and cheese, and elote-style creamed corn. The meals also come with homemade biscuits with butter and seasonal jam. Extras like deviled eggs and chips and queso are available for purchase plus slices of its famous Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie for $6.
The acoustic live music on the patio runs from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will feature Thomas Teague November 21 and Jacob Ryan Marshall November 28. The televisions will be turned to football (Oh, Texans) and as usual, there is cornhole and Jenga for extra entertainment.
Memorial City Thanksgiving Fest & Market
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1035 Gessner
This family-friendly event will be located by Torchy's Tacos and Mia's Table off Gessner. It's a great way to get the Thanksgiving Feast started and do some early holiday shopping. With a market curated by local business, The Feel Good Group, there is plenty to nosh on while finding the perfect gift for those in your life who deserve it. Vendors include Brisket Houston, Cajun Fuego, Laly's Bakery, Gumbo Xpress food truck, Twirl Cotton Candy, RiseBakeLab and for the pooches, Sadie's Select Pet Food and Dogtopia. Salsas can be found at Salsa Pica Rico and local honey is available from Uncommon Bees. There are also vendors selling jewelry and unique gifts. For more information, check out its Facebook post.
The event also has a cause. Donations will be accepted for its Thanksgiving food drive which benefits Kids' Meals Inc. Those who donate will be entered to win a Thanksgiving dinner to go with all the trimmings from State Fare Kitchen & Bar. Tickets to The Elf on a Shelf-The Christmas Musical at Smart Financial Center December 9 is another prize to be given.
Thanksgiving Giveaway at Turkey Leg Hut
Monday, noon
4902 Almeda Road
Known for its humongous and scrumptious turkey legs, this famous eatery is treating Houstonians to free turkey legs for its Thanksgiving Giveaway. Beginning at noon, November 22, owners Lynn and Nakia Price will offer one turkey leg per person while supplies last. That may not be for long considering the fact that people wait hours in line to PAY for the legs. Free turkey legs? They are going to go fast.
Over the past two Thanksgivings, the Prices have given away 6,000 turkey legs as part of their commitment to give back to the community. In addition to the free legs, there will be complimentary beverages from Exotic Pop, a local Black-owned business that specializes in hard-to-find sodas and flavored drinks.