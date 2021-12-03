Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Gingerbread Decorating at Spindletap, Dog Haus Anniversary

Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
1300 Brittmoore
The weather in Houston is looking pretty, pretty good, as Larry David would say, and this Friday is a great day to take the pups out for a little R&R; rolling and romping. There's plenty of room for them to do both at Powder Keg which features a dog park and plenty of outdoor space for humans and canines alike. It will be extra special December 3 because Powder Keg is hosting the 2nd Annual Pawliday market in collaboration with PetTalk magazine and Doggy Party on the Plaza.
Along with beer, wine, food trucks and market vendors, there will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest for dogs and their owners. The winner gets a pet basket filled with lots of goodies and gift cards. The venue is kid-friendly as well as pooch-friendly but human children are not allowed to stay after 9 p.m. Dogs, and possibly ill-behaved children, must be kept on leashes when not in the enclosed dog park.
Dog Haus One Year Anniversary
Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight
8422 Highway 6 N.
The Copperfield location of Dog Haus Biergarten is celebrating its one year anniversary by rewarding its customers' generosity with free Haus Dogs. For the first 50 customers who show up December 4 with an unwrapped, new children's toy (in its package) to donate, the restaurant is giving free Haus Dogs for a year. That's 52 dogs. The toys will be given to DePelchin Children's Center, which helps vulnerable children and families with counseling, parenting programs and adoption and foster care services.
While the early bird gets the worm, or weenie, those who can't make the morning rush for free hot dogs can cruise on down to the Copperfield location later in the day to check out the Jeep Show at 3 p.m. Competitors will vie for the top spots in four categories: Best in Show, People's Choice, Most Unique and Best Flex. Each winner will receive free Haus Dogs for a year.
Holiday Workshop at The Post Oak Hotel
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
1600 W. Loop S.
This five-star hotel boasts a two-story Rolls Royce showroom and six restaurants and bars. It's a luxe life at The Post Oak but Houstonians can give their wee ones a taste of the posh world with Santa's Holiday Workshop at a not-too-scary price. Children and families can decorate gingerbread houses while listening to live musical entertainment and Santa will be on hand for story time. In addition to all the holiday fun, guests can indulge in the lavish spread of tasty food. The morning session, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will offer festive pastries and breakfast items. The second seating, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., will feature hors d'oeuvres and afternoon delights, whatever that means. For both sessions, there will be a selection of hot beverages plus a Mimosa Bar for the adults.
The price is $80 for adults plus tax and gratuity. For children under 12, the event is $60 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations may be online at the hotel's website.
Sunday, all day
3939 San Felipe
We mentioned this event a while back and we are adding it to this weekend's best bets because who doesn't love a $5 cocktail? Ouisie's Table, set near River Oaks, is an ideal spot to celebrate the 88th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition. The U.S.'s dry run ended December 5, 1933 when the repeal ended nearly 14 years of a ban on manufacturing and distributing alcohol for consumption. That didn't mean folks were abiding by the ban and some of the classic cocktails we imbibe today were created during that time.
In celebration, Ouisie's is offering select $5 cocktails including classic martinis, Sidecars, perfect Manhattans, Sazeracs, Old Fashioneds and Tom Collins. It is even doing the sweet deal on its own gin and vodka martini, complete with a chilled oyster.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10622 Hirsch
This will be the sixth year for SpindleTap's holiday party and there are plenty of family-friendly activities for the kids and cold, local brews for the adults. There will be stations for gingerbread house decorating and the packages are available for pre-purchase online for $40 and include a pre-built gingerbread house (yay!) plus icing and candy to decorate. The price also includes a beer token for one adult. Guests should reserve a specific time slot online for the decorating.
However, the gingerbread purchase is not required to attend the event and there will be other things to do such as face painting, live music and pictures with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. And of course, beer drinking. SpindleTap also sells wood-fired pizzas and there will be food trucks as well. For more information, call 713-325-1477.
Tamale Fest 2021 was to be one of this weekend's Best Bets for December 4 but it has been rescheduled for December 18, 2021.