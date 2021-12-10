Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Winter Fest at Urban Harvest, Lights on White Oak

Winter Festival at Urban Harvest
Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
One of Houston's longest running farmers markets is hosting a holiday-themed festival this Saturday with plenty of free things for the family, including gingerbread cookies. Cookie decorating kits with icing and candy can be purchased for the kids to channel their inner pastry chef. There will also be chef demonstrations, live music and education on fruit trees. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the market.
Besides the family-friendly activities, there will be a number of vendors who can provide all the healthy ingredients needed for a locally-sourced meal. There will also be shopping opportunities for the perfect foodie gift. Every good Texan loves pecans and Rio Grand Organics will have them in different sizes at the market. Another favorite holiday treat is tamales and Momma's Tamales has them in chicken, pork and spinach and cheese. The tamales may also be ordered online for pick up at the market. There will be cookies from The Everyday Bakeshop (brown butter chocolate chip!), wreaths from Animal Farm and chocolate from Xocolla, an artisan chocolatier based in Sugar Land. There will also be Farm Spice Blends from the Blackwood Educational Land Institute and many more culinary goodies.
Sleigh All Day Drag at Social Beer Garden
Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
3101 San Jacinto
There will also be $20 bottomless mimosas. Guests however, should keep their bottoms on. Homies H-Town Street Food will be on hand selling chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, chicken tacos and chicken pasta. Lots o' chicken.
Sleigh All Day will also run December 18 at 2 :30 p.m.
Lights on White Oak at Bobcat Teddy's
Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
2803 White Oak
Bobcat Teddy's will host its annual Lights on White Oak Celebration December 11 which will coincide with the nearby neighborhood Lights in the Heights event. It will run from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and guests are welcome to drop by before checking out the lights or afterward for some grown-up fun. There will be hot cocoa and holiday drinks such as the Hot Teddy, Hot Irish Man, Irish coffee and mulled wine. There will also be live music and a Christmas market. Vendors include Eye Candy with Mandy, Spice City Sweets. Pink Moon Mexicana, Costakini and Nicole Compte Photography among others.
Later in the evening there will be performances from JB Barnet and the Radio Frequency Band. Witchcraft Pub will be selling burgers and Bagzz of Buggz will have crawfish boudin, smoked brisket and Frito pies. The jolly old elf, Santa, will be dropping by from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and then make a late night visit from midnight to 2 a.m. for the naughty lingerers.
Breakfast with Santa at The Woodlands Resort
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
2301 N. Millbend
This family-friendly resort is hosting Breakfast with Santa and the buffet is quite a spread that will please little elves as well as grown up ones. There are pastries like muffins and croissants, seasonal fruit, fresh juice, Greek yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage. There is also an omelet station, a carving station and kid-friendly options like pancakes and waffles.
And of course, there will be Santa Clause waiting to hear everyone's wish list.
The cost is $39 for adults and $20 for children 6 to 12 years. For children 5 and under, the buffet is free.
For reservations, call 281-364-6250.
Winter Wonderland at Penny Whistle Pub
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all day
1625 Richmond