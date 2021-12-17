Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Wine Tasting at C. Baldwin and Tamale Fest

Wine Tasting at C. Baldwin Hotel
Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
400 Dallas
McBride Sisters Wine, the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States, is hosting a holiday wine tasting at the luxurious C. Baldwin Hotel downtown. It will be held in the lobby bar where guests can mingle and sample a trio of wines, Chardonnay, Brut Rose and a Red Wine Blend. The signature McBride Sisters Collection reflects the terroir of the sisters' youth and the brand strives to be sustainable, inclusive, accessible and socially aware.
Andrea and Robin McBride are half-sisters who spent many years of their lives unaware of each other. Andrea was raised in Marlborough, New Zealand while her sister, Robin, grew up in Monterey, California. Eventually the sisters, who share their biological father, connected and their love of wine has led them to a successful woman and Black-owned business.
The hotel's restaurant, Rosalie, will be serving light bites to accompany the wines such as arancini with pesto aioli and charcuterie boards. Tickets are $25.
2021 Tamale Festival Houston
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
100 Bayou Street
This event was delayed due to rain so we're hoping that this weekend will not be a washout for this family-friendly festival. It's the 10th year for the event but it is in a new location at East River, a future mixed-use development from Midway.
There will be a cornucopia of homemade tamales from local vendors plus other food items. Attendees can do some last minute Christmas shopping at the craft booths and artisan pop-ups. There will also be live music, including Shakira tribute band SHEWOLF, and activities for kids.
Tickets are $10 but children under 12 are admitted free with an adult. Tickets can be pre-ordered at eventbrite and a family four pack is available for $25 plus fees.
Stir Cookies at Craft Creamery
Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1338 Westheimer
Lucille's Hospitality Group Holiday Party at The Ion
Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
4201 Main
The event is also a fundraiser for Williams' non-profit, Lucille's 1913, which seeks to combat food insecurity in under-resourced neighborhoods and provide employment opportunities and training for those communities. Williams has been able to feed seniors and children in neighborhoods that are underserved plus provide meals during some of Houston's worst crises.
Admittance is a monetary donation to Lucille's 1913 with a minimum gift of $50. Guests will be able to enjoy free-flowing cocktails and delicious light bites as well as contribute to a good cause.
Paella on the Patio at Mutiny
Sunday, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
1124 Usener
Mutiny Wine Room is bringing back its Paella on the Patio from Chef Eduardo Alcayaga. With a large selection of boutique wines and varietals from small-batch wineries, Mutiny offers guests a Napa Valley ambiance on the outskirts of Houston Heights.
There are three seatings for the dinner where guests can enjoy the Paella Valencia Mixta for $27 per person. There is also a Spanish wine pairing for $13 a glass or $47 per bottle. For reservations, call 832-681-1233 or email [email protected]