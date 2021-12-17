Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Wine Tasting at C. Baldwin and Tamale Fest

December 17, 2021 4:00AM

Taste wine and mingle at C. Baldwin.
Taste wine and mingle at C. Baldwin. Photo by Will Pryce
Here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Wine Tasting at C. Baldwin Hotel
Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
400 Dallas

McBride Sisters Wine, the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States, is hosting a holiday wine tasting at the luxurious C. Baldwin Hotel downtown. It will be held in the lobby bar where guests can mingle and sample a trio of wines, Chardonnay, Brut Rose and a Red Wine Blend. The signature McBride Sisters Collection reflects the terroir of the sisters' youth and the brand strives to be sustainable, inclusive, accessible and socially aware.

Andrea and Robin McBride are half-sisters who spent many years of their lives unaware of each other. Andrea was raised in Marlborough, New Zealand while her sister, Robin, grew up in Monterey, California. Eventually the sisters, who share their biological father, connected and their love of wine has led them to a successful woman and Black-owned business.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


The hotel's restaurant, Rosalie, will be serving light bites to accompany the wines such as arancini with pesto aioli and charcuterie boards. Tickets are $25.

2021 Tamale Festival Houston
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
100 Bayou Street

This event was delayed due to rain so we're hoping that this weekend will not be a washout for this family-friendly festival. It's the 10th year for the event but it is in a new location at East River, a future mixed-use development from Midway.

There will be a cornucopia of homemade tamales from local vendors plus other food items. Attendees can do some last minute Christmas shopping at the craft booths and artisan pop-ups. There will also be live music, including Shakira tribute band SHEWOLF, and activities for kids.


Tickets are $10 but children under 12 are admitted free with an adult. Tickets can be pre-ordered at eventbrite and a family four pack is available for $25 plus fees.


Stir Cookies at Craft Creamery
Saturday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1338 Westheimer
click to enlarge Pick up treats for Santa and for me. - PHOTO BY CRISTINA KOOKER
Pick up treats for Santa and for me.
Photo by Cristina Kooker
Craft Creamery and Stir Cookies are coming together for an event launching a special Stir Cookie & Cream Ice Cream flavor. Stir owner, Cristina Kooker from Great Day Houston, will make a personal appearance to talk about her cookie business. This family-friendly event will have fresh cookies and ice cream for sale plus attendees can pick up ready-to-bake treats for Santa Claus.

Lucille's Hospitality Group Holiday Party at The Ion
Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
4201 Main
click to enlarge Late August will open in spring 2022. - RENDERING BY WOREMAN BRAND AGENCY
Late August will open in spring 2022.
Rendering by Woreman Brand Agency
This is the first holiday party ever for Lucille's Hospitality Group and it's being held in the future site of the upcoming restaurant Late August at The Ion. The party will give guests an opportunity to check out the space and get an idea of what to expect when it opens this spring. Founder and Lucille's restaurant owner, Chef Chris Williams will be with his team preparing the food for the evening. That team includes Chef Dawn Burrell who will be at the helm of the kitchen at Late August.

The event is also a fundraiser for Williams' non-profit, Lucille's 1913, which seeks to combat food insecurity in under-resourced neighborhoods and provide employment opportunities and training for those communities. Williams has been able to feed seniors and children in neighborhoods that are underserved plus provide meals during some of Houston's worst crises.

Admittance is a monetary donation to Lucille's 1913 with a minimum gift of $50. Guests will be able to enjoy free-flowing cocktails and delicious light bites as well as contribute to a good cause.

Paella on the Patio at Mutiny
Sunday, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
1124 Usener

Mutiny Wine Room is bringing back its Paella on the Patio from Chef Eduardo Alcayaga. With a large selection of boutique wines and varietals from small-batch wineries, Mutiny offers guests a Napa Valley ambiance on the outskirts of Houston Heights.

There are three seatings for the dinner where guests can enjoy the Paella Valencia Mixta for $27 per person. There is also a Spanish wine pairing for $13 a glass or $47 per bottle. For reservations, call 832-681-1233 or email [email protected] 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.
Contact: Lorretta Ruggiero

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation