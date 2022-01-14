Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Betty White Cheeseburger, Early Mardi Gras

Here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Anniversary Party at Verna Mae's
Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
16010 West Road
Chili Quest and Beer Fest in Galveston
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2302 Strand
Yaga's Chili Quest and Beer Fest 2022 begins with the Beerfooter 5K Fun Run along the Galveston seawall at 9 a.m. It will start at Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Avenue R 1/2.
Afterwards, the runners and spectators can move to the 13th Annual Chili Quest Cookoff from noon to 3 p.m. along with anyone else who is looking for a good time in Galveston's historic district. The Beer Fest portion begins at 1 p.m. and is being held at 2301 Strand on the third floor. VIP tickets are available for early entrance at noon.
Tickets for the fun run, chili cookoff, Chili Supper & Sip and Beer Fest can be purchased online.
Betty White Cheeseburger at Craft Burger
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to close
348 S. Mason Road
In honor of the recently deceased television star, Betty White, a number of businesses and individuals are paying tribute to the beloved actress and comedienne by donating funds to animal charities, one of White's passions. At Shannen Tune's Craft Burger, there is a special Betty White Cheeseburger ($10) served on a a gold flake bun, befitting a Golden Girl. Proceeds will go to a local animal rescue.
Crawfish at Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
20940 Katy Freeway
Orleans Seafood Kitchen has been serving the boiled mudbugs to the Katy area for 13 years. The prices may vary according to availability but right now, its Louisiana crawfish, served with its signature spice, are $9.99 per pound.
Orleans is opening a second location later this spring in Fulshear at 6230 FM 1463.
Stone Crab at Truluck's
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, hours vary
1900 Hughes Landing
5350 Westheimer
We are putting this as a best bet for the weekend but the Florida Stone Crab Claws will be available every day as long as the season allows. There are two Truluck's in the Houston area, including one in The Woodlands.
Stone Crabs are a sustainable source and only their claws are harvested because when the claw pops off, a new one grows in its place, preserving the life of the crab itself. Because the crabbers are committed to quality and sustainable practices, the availability of the Stone Crab claws can be tricky. At Truluck's only fresh claws are served and they make it to the table in less than 24 hours to ensure freshness.
The claws at Truluck's are served in medium, large and jumbo at market price.