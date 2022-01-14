Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Betty White Cheeseburger, Early Mardi Gras

January 14, 2022 4:00AM

The Betty White Cheeseburger is hot in Houston at Craft Burger.
Here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Anniversary Party at Verna Mae's
Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
16010 West Road
It's time to go to the Mardi Gras. - PHOTO BY LORRETTA RUGGIERO
It's time to go to the Mardi Gras.
Verna Mae's is celebrating its four-year anniversary just in time for the start of crawfish season and Mardi Gras. There will be plenty of boiled mudbugs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Gambino's King Cake and plenty of po'boys, seafood and frozen cocktails for purchase. One of Houston's best bands, the Zydeco Dots, will be performing, starting at 5 p.m.

Chili Quest and Beer Fest in Galveston
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2302 Strand
click to enlarge Some people really get into the spirit of beer. - PHOTO BY YAGA'S ENTERTAINMENT
Some people really get into the spirit of beer.
It may be a little chilly and windy this Saturday, so what better way to warm up than by sampling chili for a few hours? Yaga's Chili Quest and Beer Fest 2022 begins with the Beerfooter 5K Fun Run along the Galveston seawall at 9 a.m. It will start at Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Avenue R 1/2.

Afterwards, the runners and spectators can move to the 13th Annual Chili Quest Cookoff from noon to 3 p.m. along with anyone else who is looking for a good time in Galveston's historic district. The Beer Fest portion begins at 1 p.m. and is being held at 2301 Strand on the third floor. VIP tickets are available for early entrance at noon.

Tickets for the fun run, chili cookoff, Chili Supper & Sip and Beer Fest can be purchased online.

Betty White Cheeseburger at Craft Burger
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to close
348 S. Mason Road

In honor of the recently deceased television star, Betty White, a number of businesses and individuals are paying tribute to the beloved actress and comedienne by donating funds to animal charities, one of White's passions. At Shannen Tune's Craft Burger, there is a special Betty White Cheeseburger ($10) served on a a gold flake bun, befitting a Golden Girl. Proceeds will go to a local animal rescue.
click to enlarge We're not drooling, you're drooling. - PHOTO BY RYAN HARRIS
We're not drooling, you're drooling.
There's also a delicious, creamy Frozen White Russian milkshake for the low, low price of 5 bucks.

Crawfish at Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
20940 Katy Freeway
click to enlarge Who Dat? Dat's crawfish at Orleans Seafood Kitchen. - PHOTO BY BECCA WRIGHT
Who Dat? Dat's crawfish at Orleans Seafood Kitchen.
Crawfish season has just begun and Orleans Seafood Kitchen has been serving the boiled mudbugs to the Katy area for 13 years. The prices may vary according to availability but right now, its Louisiana crawfish, served with its signature spice, are $9.99 per pound.

Orleans is opening a second location later this spring in Fulshear at 6230 FM 1463.

Stone Crab at Truluck's
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, hours vary
1900 Hughes Landing
5350 Westheimer

We are putting this as a best bet for the weekend but the Florida Stone Crab Claws will be available every day as long as the season allows. There are two Truluck's in the Houston area, including one in The Woodlands.

Stone Crabs are a sustainable source and only their claws are harvested because when the claw pops off, a new one grows in its place, preserving the life of the crab itself. Because the crabbers are committed to quality and sustainable practices, the availability of the Stone Crab claws can be  tricky. At Truluck's only fresh claws are served and they make it to the table in less than 24 hours to ensure freshness.

The claws at Truluck's are served in medium, large and jumbo at market price.
