Houston's 5 Best Weekend Bets: Omakase at East Side King, Tet at Xin Chao

Here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
New Omakase at East Side King
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
401 Franklin
The POST Houston has a number of great restaurants and kiosks to get a diverse culinary experience. East Side King, the Austin import from James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui and Moto Utsunomiya, was one of the first to open its outpost at the dining, retail and entertainment complex. Known for its Japanese street food, The POST location is the first to offer an omakase
menu. And, unlike many of the typical chef-driven experiences, it won't affect your credit score.
click to enlarge
Put a little uni in your life for $15.
Photo by Michael Anthony
This 45-minute chef's tasting is only $49 and offers 12 pieces of sushi with bites like Toro (bluefin tuna belly), Hiramasa (amberjack), Nama Hotate (dayboat scallop), Kani (Jonah crab), Tai (dayboat snapper) and Nasu (miso eggplant). For an additional $15, guests can add a serving of Santa Barbara uni
and for $25 more, seven grams of caviar.
Seating is along the bar-height sushi counter and is first come-first served. The omakase is also served Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bring Your Kid to Lunch at Mendocino Heights
Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
600 N. Shepherd
Mendocino Farms at M-K-T Heights is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of any entree. Just say "Kids Day" at checkout to get the deal. There will also be free face painting by Blue Sky Fun Times over at the yoga lawn and big bubble fun with Texas Bubblers. An interactive sing-along with local musician and children's entertainer Andyroo will add to the excitement and hopefully, burn off enough energy for a long nap time.
Gumbo Cook Off at Cedar Creek
Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1034 W. 20th
Cedar Creek Bar & Grill
, 1034 W. 20th, is having its 4th Annual Gumbo Cook Off with 18 local breweries and distilleries competing to see "whose roux will reign supreme". Competitors include Saint Arnold Brewing Co., Eureka Heights, Karbach, Illegal Mezcal, Austin Eastciders, Buffalo Bayou Brewery, Texas Leaguer Brewery and even a brewery out of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Mountain Fork Brewery and Tap Room.
Besides yummy gumbo and "dranks", there will be music from DJ Dayta and Heights Funk Collective. General Admission is $25 and GA with a t-shirt is $40. Tickets can be purchased here
.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Summerhouse Houston
, which helps supports adults with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities (IDD) with employment opportunities, day programs, coaching and more.
Crawfish Boil at Griff's
Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
3416 Roseland
Griff's Irish Pub
is holding its 9th Annual Crawfish and Shrimp Boil this Saturday. The boil will last from noon to whenever the bugs run out. The Zydeco Bulls will be playing the back patio from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. That's pretty much the basics.
click to enlarge
Tet Collaboration at Xin Chao
A pig's tete for Tet.
Photo by TJ Tran
Sunday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2310 Decatur
Xin Chao and Khoi Barbecue are teaming up to celebrate Lunar New Year with special dishes like smoked brisket sticky rice cakes wrapped in banana leaves and smoked chicken congee. There will also be whole-roasted pig smoked Carolinas-style served with rice vermicelli bundles and pickled vegetables.
There will be a festive Lion Dance to bring good luck in the coming year (don't we need it!) and D'Usse Cognac and Balcones Distilling tastings plus some brand new Tet-inspired cocktails.
Reservations are not required but the event is first come-first served. However, guests may still book a table and order from the regular menu.