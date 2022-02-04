Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Good on the Island

Galveston Restaurant WeekAll weekend long
The beloved island tradition of Galveston Restaurant Week returns, running now through Sunday, February 13 and featuring discounted prix fixe menus from dozens of the Island’s finest eateries. This year’s lineup includes hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hubcap Grill, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Mosquito Cafe, Shrimp ‘N Stuff, Trattoria La Vigna and more; and the restaurants will be collecting charitable donations (varies by participating restaurants) to be distributed to local community groups Galveston Urban Ministries, Access Care of Coastal Texas and St. Vincent’s House.
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Jeni’s Ice CreamSaturday, 9 a.m. to noon
In honor of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Jeni’s is attempting to set the world record for most people eating ice cream for breakfast. You can join the unofficial event by posting a picture or video eating ice cream for breakfast to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter with the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast between 9 a.m. and noon (your post must be from a public social account to be counted). Five lucky participants will win a 12-month Pint Club membership. Jeni’s will also be rolling out a limited-edition flavor to celebrate — Maple Soaked Pancakes, salted butter and maple syrup ice creams swirled with fluffy pancake bites.
Lunar New Year with Asia Society TexasSaturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1370 Southmore
Asia Society Texas will ring in the Year of the Tiger with a special Lunar New Year celebration, a free-to-attend event that will include traditional lion dances and performances, art and craft activities, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. Ticketed Splendor of Huaxing performances ($5 members, $10 nonmembers) will run at 1 and 3 p.m.
One Love Beer and Music Festival at SpindleTap BrewerySaturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10622 Hirsch
Honoring late and great musical icon Bob Marley, SpindleTap will host its first One Love Beer and Music Festival, featuring a day of live reggae music, Caribbean vendors and the release of the brewery’s One Love DIPA.
BLCK Market - Black History Month Celebration at Karbach Brewing Co.Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach
Karbach’s Sunday market will feature over 20 black-owned businesses, live entertainment and more in honor of Black History Month. This weekend, you can grab some suds, shop local, and score food truck eats from The Brunch Bus and Smoked it Up BBQ.