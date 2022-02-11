Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Go Extra, EXTRA Hot This Valentine's Weekend

February 11, 2022 4:00AM

Mico's Hot Chicken brings back its Burning Love Sammich this Valentine's weekend; find that and more in our Valentine's Day dining guides.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Valentine’s Day Weekend Dining Out and To-Go

Friday-Monday

Several Houston restaurants and bars are ready to up your romance game, offering an array of indulgent bites this Valentine’s Weekend. Check out our Dining Out and To-Go Valentine's guides to make your extra special plans.

Valentine's Beer and Dessert Pairing at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Friday-Monday
705 Main

The Downtown location of Flying Saucer is celebrating Valentine’s Day all weekend long, offering a celebratory beer flight and decadent dessert pairing from February 11-14. Handpicked by Flying Saucer’s beer experts, the flight includes four craft beers and four housemade desserts, with pairings including Boulevard Tank 7 with Apple Crumble Cake, Alstadt Schwarzbier with a Toffee Crunch Blondie Bar, Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout (Nitro) and Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar, and Nola Irish Channel Stout with a Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar ($24 per person).

Galentine’s Day Brunch at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk

Cupid Sliders (fiery hot fried chicken in between red velvet waffles with two eggs and hash browns, $17), Rose Flights ($16) and Mimosa Carafes ($20) are on special during State Fare’s brunch this Valentine’s weekend.

Saint Arnold White Oak Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saint Arnold’s cult favorite pub crawl will hit the bars along White Oak. Crawlers can pick up their punch cards from any of the five stops – BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, Christian’s Tailgate, Little Woodrow’s and Public House – between 2 and 3 p.m. before making their way to the final stop, Onion Creek Cafe, for the afterparty at 6 p.m. Those who complete the crawl will earn a coveted Saint Arnold pint glass, and as always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend.

Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic at The Clubs at Houston Oaks

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIP)

The third annual Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic is going down at The Clubs at Houston Oaks. Guests can expect a multitude of fine wines, including ready-to-drink bottles and collectibles, plus bites from chef Nick Zaputil and the Houston Oaks culinary team, a new VIP experience, educational wine seminars and cooking demos, live music and more. Tickets start at $200 for members ($250 for guests). 
