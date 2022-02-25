Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Texas BBQ, Barrel-Aged Whiskey and Wine and Cheese on the Patio

February 25, 2022 4:00AM

The whiskey buffs at Reserve 101 will be unveiling their Compass Box Glasgow Blend.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Go Texan Day at The Pit Room Patio

Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
1201 Richmond

The Pit Room is celebrating Go Texan Day on its patio with BBQeats, seasonal crawfish, DJ music, photo ops with @pinecone_thechicken, and a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop featuring its limited-edition Rodeo collection in benefit of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund. There will be activities for the whole family, including complimentary face painting and Twirl Cotton Candy for the kids, plus root beer floats and funnel cakes for purchase.

Guided Whiskey Tasting at Reserve 101

Friday, 7 to 9 p.m.
1201 Caroline

The whiskey masters behind Reserve 101 will unveil their exclusive Reserve 101 Compass Box Glasgow Blend, matured in American Oak, ex-bourbon barrels, with a special guided tasting. Hosted by Compass Box’s Kerrin Egalka, the tasting will include light bites and travel through Compass Box Glasgow Blend, original blend; Compass Box Glasgow Blend, Sherry Cask Finish; Compass Box Glasgow Blend, Reserve 101’s Cask #88 American Oak / Ex-Bourbon Barrel; and a welcome cocktail created to highlight the new barrel. Tickets are $30 each. As a bonus, on Saturday, February 26, from noon to 2 p.m., Reserve 101 co-owner Sean Fitzmaurice will be at Tony K’s Home of Fine Spirits, 2720 Bissonnet, where a limited number of Reserve 101 Compass Box Glasgow Blend bottles will also be available for retail purchase.

HLSR’s World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park

Friday-Saturday

The HLSR’s World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest continues its run at NRG Park now through Saturday, February 26, featuring over 250 teams competing to make the greatest ‘q in town. While most tents are invitation-only, visitors can hit up open-to-the-public spots including the carnival, The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon, where ticket holders can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans. Admission is $20 for ages for 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 3-13, and free for kids 2 and under.

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Saturday, 1 p.m.
1618 Westheimer

Hit the patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine to enjoy an après-ski style Raclette Party beginning at 1 p.m. Guests can sip wines and purchase plates featuring potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $20 ($24 with salami), all smothered in raclette cheese scraped straight from the flaming wheel.

EatDrinkHTX benefiting Houston Food Bank

All weekend long

The Cleverley Stone Foundation’s newest Houston Food Bank benefit event, EatDrinkHTX, is closing out its run on Monday, February 28. Similar to Houston Restaurant Weeks but with a lower price point, the fundraiser takes its focus to the casual and fast-casual dining category. With participating restaurants including Andes Cafe, BuffBrew, Craft Pita, de Gama Canteen, Dak & Bop, Nope Cafe, Preslee's, Shoot the Moon, Xin Chào and more. Now’s your chance to enjoy special prix fixe menus ($15 for lunch and brunch with $1 donated; $20-$25 for dinner with $2 and $3 donated) in benefit of Houston Food Bank and Star of Hope Mission. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
