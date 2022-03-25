Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish Boils and a Cheese Party on the Patio

March 25, 2022 4:00AM

Hit Montrose Cheese & Wine's picturesque patio for its final Raclette Party of the season.
Hit Montrose Cheese & Wine's picturesque patio for its final Raclette Party of the season. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Crawfish Boil and Parking Lot Party at Flying Fish

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1815 North Durham

Houston Heights neighbors Flying Fish and Eureka Heights Brewing Co, are teaming up for a crawfish boil in the parking lot. Flying Fish will be boiling the spicy Louisiana mudbugs and Eureka will be onsite to offer favorites Buckle Bunny Cream Ale, Mini Boss IPA, Wow Factor Pils and Fruity Hazy Hazy Juice IPA for purchase. Texas’ own RancH20 Spirits will also be onsite offering samplings of its canned cocktails and live DJ music will be playing all day long.

St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray

Brasserie 19 will be hosting a St. Germain Brunch showcasing the quintessentially French elderflower liqueur with cocktails by bartender Lucio Fernandez. Sip on drinks like the Violet et Elder, with Creme de Violet, St. Germain and prosecco; of the Chienne de Base, with St. Germain, grapefruit, vodka, and grapefruit bitters. Reservations are recommended.

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Saturday, 1 p.m.
1618 Westheimer

Montrose Cheese & Wine is hosting its final Raclette Party of the season this Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. and featuring melty raclette scraped atop potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $20 ($24 with charcuterie).

10th Anniversary Party at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight
2101 Summer

Guests are invited to celebrate ten years of fantastic beers with Buff Brew at its blowout anniversary party. Tickets ($40) to the rooftop birthday party include anniversary brews, live entertainment, giveaways, a 10th Anniversary commemorative glassware and more.

Festival and Block Party at Turkey Leg Hut

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
4830 Almeda

TLH’s second annual Festival & Block Party is going down this Sunday, a free, family-friendly event featuring 100 vendors, tasty food and drink from crawfish boils to food trucks, and live DJ and zydeco music and entertainment. The party runs along Almeda, between Wichita and Arbor.
