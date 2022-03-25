Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish Boils and a Cheese Party on the Patio

Crawfish Boil and Parking Lot Party at Flying FishSaturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1815 North Durham
Houston Heights neighbors Flying Fish and Eureka Heights Brewing Co, are teaming up for a crawfish boil in the parking lot. Flying Fish will be boiling the spicy Louisiana mudbugs and Eureka will be onsite to offer favorites Buckle Bunny Cream Ale, Mini Boss IPA, Wow Factor Pils and Fruity Hazy Hazy Juice IPA for purchase. Texas’ own RancH20 Spirits will also be onsite offering samplings of its canned cocktails and live DJ music will be playing all day long.
St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray
Brasserie 19 will be hosting a St. Germain Brunch showcasing the quintessentially French elderflower liqueur with cocktails by bartender Lucio Fernandez. Sip on drinks like the Violet et Elder, with Creme de Violet, St. Germain and prosecco; of the Chienne de Base, with St. Germain, grapefruit, vodka, and grapefruit bitters. Reservations are recommended.
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & WineSaturday, 1 p.m.
1618 Westheimer
Montrose Cheese & Wine is hosting its final Raclette Party of the season this Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. and featuring melty raclette scraped atop potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $20 ($24 with charcuterie).
10th Anniversary Party at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight
2101 Summer
Guests are invited to celebrate ten years of fantastic beers with Buff Brew at its blowout anniversary party. Tickets ($40) to the rooftop birthday party include anniversary brews, live entertainment, giveaways, a 10th Anniversary commemorative glassware and more.
Festival and Block Party at Turkey Leg HutSunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
4830 Almeda
TLH’s second annual Festival & Block Party is going down this Sunday, a free, family-friendly event featuring 100 vendors, tasty food and drink from crawfish boils to food trucks, and live DJ and zydeco music and entertainment. The party runs along Almeda, between Wichita and Arbor.