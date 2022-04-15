Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish, Keg and Egg Hunts and Easter Sunday Brunch

April 15, 2022 4:00AM

B&B Butcher has epic brunch options for Easter Sunday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Fish Fridays: Meat-Free Specials for Good Friday

Friday

There is one last meat-free Friday for those celebrating the Lenten tradition. While Lent is known as a time of sacrifice for many, several Houston restaurants are proving you don’t have to sacrifice flavor this year. From Fish Friday specials and top-notch fish sandwiches to special menus featuring seafood and vegetarian options, check out our Fish Fridays: Lent Dining Guide to discover where you can eat meat-free this Good Friday.

Crawfish Boil & Easter Party at Feges BBQ

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
8217 Long Point

Feges BBQ is hosting a Crawfish Boil & Easter Party at its Spring Branch location, featuring an egg hunt at 11:30 a.m, with pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. and live music from 1 to 3, plus all the crawfish, bbq and beer and games for the kids.

Umami Fest at Aveva Stadium

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
2055 Mowery

This Asian-inspired food fest and night market features street food vendors like Migo Saigon Street Food, The Pho Fix, Beard Papa’s and more. Guests can hit up the fest to eat, shop and enjoy entertainment from noon to 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday Brunch

Sunday

Raw bars, roasted lamb shank, scratchmade cinnamon rolls, lobster frittata, carrot cake and steak and eggs. It’s all up for grabs this Easter Sunday. From fun, family-friendly spots to local eateries offering elaborate brunch buffets and prix fixe holiday menus, find out where to dine in Houston this Easter Sunday with a look at our 2022 Easter Sunday Brunch guide.

Easter Keg Scavenger Hunt at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
705 Main

Downtown’s Flying Saucer celebrates Easter with its 7th annual Easter Keg Scavenger Hunt, a free, family-friendly tradition that takes place in the blocks around the beer emporium. Registration begins at noon, while the hunt takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. as teams compete to win prizes from local businesses. 
Brooke Viggiano
