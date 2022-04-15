Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish, Keg and Egg Hunts and Easter Sunday Brunch

Fish Fridays: Meat-Free Specials for Good FridayFriday
There is one last meat-free Friday for those celebrating the Lenten tradition. While Lent is known as a time of sacrifice for many, several Houston restaurants are proving you don’t have to sacrifice flavor this year. From Fish Friday specials and top-notch fish sandwiches to special menus featuring seafood and vegetarian options, check out our Fish Fridays: Lent Dining Guide to discover where you can eat meat-free this Good Friday.
Crawfish Boil & Easter Party at Feges BBQSaturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ is hosting a Crawfish Boil & Easter Party at its Spring Branch location, featuring an egg hunt at 11:30 a.m, with pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. and live music from 1 to 3, plus all the crawfish, bbq and beer and games for the kids.
Umami Fest at Aveva StadiumSaturday, noon to 10 p.m.
2055 Mowery
This Asian-inspired food fest and night market features street food vendors like Migo Saigon Street Food, The Pho Fix, Beard Papa’s and more. Guests can hit up the fest to eat, shop and enjoy entertainment from noon to 10 p.m.
Easter Sunday BrunchSunday
Raw bars, roasted lamb shank, scratchmade cinnamon rolls, lobster frittata, carrot cake and steak and eggs. It’s all up for grabs this Easter Sunday. From fun, family-friendly spots to local eateries offering elaborate brunch buffets and prix fixe holiday menus, find out where to dine in Houston this Easter Sunday with a look at our 2022 Easter Sunday Brunch guide.
Easter Keg Scavenger Hunt at Flying Saucer Draught EmporiumSunday, noon to 3 p.m.
705 Main
Downtown’s Flying Saucer celebrates Easter with its 7th annual Easter Keg Scavenger Hunt, a free, family-friendly tradition that takes place in the blocks around the beer emporium. Registration begins at noon, while the hunt takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. as teams compete to win prizes from local businesses.