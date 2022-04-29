Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Saint Arnold's Fan-Favorite Pub Crawl Take EaDo

HTX Whiskey Weekend at City PlaceFriday-Sunday
1250 Lake Plaza
The inaugural HTX Whiskey Weekend at City Place kicks off with Friday’s East Meets West Dinner, followed by a series of ticketed seminars, special movie screening and A Taste of City Place ticketed tasting event on Saturday before finishing with a Waffles, Whiskey & Wheels outdoor brunch event on Sunday.
Saint Arnold EaDo Pub CrawlSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Saint A's fan-favorite pub crawl is back, this time hitting up EaDo's coolest watering holes. Crawlers pick up their punch cards at any of the stops —Truck Yard, Rodeo Goat, Chapman & Kirby, King's Court, Neil's Bahr and Little Woodrow's — between 2 and 3 p.m. before gathering at the final stop, Pitch 25, where they'll find their Saint Arnold pint glass prize and an after party beginning at 6 p.m.
Whiskey & Wine Festival at Kirby Ice HouseSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
3333 Eastside
Sip and sample bourbons, whiskeys and ryes from around the world at this rain-or-shine booze fest. Participating wineries include Constellation Brands, Delegat Wines, Gallo Wines, J. Lohr, Prestige Wines, Reddy Vineyard, Royal Wine, with best barrel aged bourbons, whiskey, and rye samples from Bulliet Bourbon, Crown Royal, George Dickel, Johnnie Walker, Axe and the Oak, 8th Wonder, Bendt, Blackland Distillery, Still Austin Whiskey, TX Whiskey, Whistle Pig, Yellow Rose and more. Tickets are $40.
Blues, Brews & BBQ at Wicklow HeightsSunday, noon to 4 p.m.
1027 West 19th
The 2022 Blues, Brews and Barbecue event features multiple blues bands, all-you-can-eat barbecue, game and more, with proceeds benefiting Houston Area Parkinson Society to fund its therapeutic exercise and support groups, social services, and educational programs to those affected by Parkinson’s disease in eight Houston-area counties. Tickets are $75 per person.
Taco Cook-Off at Bobcat Teddy's Ice HouseSunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
2803 White Oak
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House,, will kick off Cinco De Mayo festivities early with a special Taco Cook-Off sponsored by Modelo Especial this Sunday. For $20, guests can sample and vote for their favorite taco. Live music will be playing throughout the day.