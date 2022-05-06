Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Drinks Flow for Derby Day and Mother's Day Brunch

May 6, 2022 4:00AM

Bring Mom to Ouzo Bay for a brunch that's equal parts luxe and tasty.
Bring Mom to Ouzo Bay for a brunch that's equal parts luxe and tasty. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Derby Day Party at Eight Row Flint

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
1039 Yale

The modern Texas icehouse will be hosting an all-out Derby Day party complete with a floating bar, DJ, Derby-inspired flower arrangements and a best hat contest with a Maker’s Mark prize basket. Drink specials include $10 cocktails like the Makers Juleps and Makers 90 Smash, plus free samples of Proprietary Makers Barrels tasting size Juleps while watching the race.

Kentucky Derby Day Party at Julep

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
1919 Washington

Grab your hats and bowties for Julep’s annual Kentucky Derby Day Party, a sure-to-be-epic party complete with house cocktails, mint juleps (of course!), Champagne, a Top Chico station, two main bars, a whiskey bar, tacos from Cochinita & Co., a live DJ set and a Vinyl Ranch pop-up shop while the bar live streams the Kentucky Derby. The party takes place from noon to 6 p.m., but the bar will be open all night until 2 a.m. Tickets are $10 presale and $20 at the door.


Check out our “Where to to Sip Juleps and Watch the Kentucky Derby in Houston on Derby Day 2022” guide for even more Derby action.

East End Street Fest at The Esplanade at Navigation

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
2800 Navigation

Head to Navigation Esplanade to celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend in the East End, with multiple cultural performances by Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston, Danzas Folkloricas Solei, and Mariachi Emperadores; music and stage performers including Sister Sister, Zenteno Spirit, Roberto Rodriguez III, and Grupo Vital; the Chicano Boulevard Show n Shine car exhibition; and plenty of diverse food and drink. The fest is free to attend.

Brenner’s Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
1 Birdsall

Brenner’s on the Bayou hosts its Spring Wine Fest this Saturday, featuring a Derby-style party on the banks of the bayou with music and chef crafted bites and wine to match. Tickets are $150 all access and $125 for Landry's Select Club members.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday

We’ve got the lowdown on "Where to Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch in Houston in 2022," from casual family-friendly breakfasts and buffets to bubbly-fueled brunch affairs with prix fixe menus and treats for Mom.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation