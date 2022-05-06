Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Drinks Flow for Derby Day and Mother's Day Brunch

Derby Day Party at Eight Row FlintSaturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
1039 Yale
The modern Texas icehouse will be hosting an all-out Derby Day party complete with a floating bar, DJ, Derby-inspired flower arrangements and a best hat contest with a Maker’s Mark prize basket. Drink specials include $10 cocktails like the Makers Juleps and Makers 90 Smash, plus free samples of Proprietary Makers Barrels tasting size Juleps while watching the race.
Kentucky Derby Day Party at JulepSaturday, noon to 6 p.m.
1919 Washington
Grab your hats and bowties for Julep’s annual Kentucky Derby Day Party, a sure-to-be-epic party complete with house cocktails, mint juleps (of course!), Champagne, a Top Chico station, two main bars, a whiskey bar, tacos from Cochinita & Co., a live DJ set and a Vinyl Ranch pop-up shop while the bar live streams the Kentucky Derby. The party takes place from noon to 6 p.m., but the bar will be open all night until 2 a.m. Tickets are $10 presale and $20 at the door.
Check out our “Where to to Sip Juleps and Watch the Kentucky Derby in Houston on Derby Day 2022” guide for even more Derby action.
East End Street Fest at The Esplanade at NavigationSaturday, noon to 6 p.m.
2800 Navigation
Head to Navigation Esplanade to celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend in the East End, with multiple cultural performances by Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston, Danzas Folkloricas Solei, and Mariachi Emperadores; music and stage performers including Sister Sister, Zenteno Spirit, Roberto Rodriguez III, and Grupo Vital; the Chicano Boulevard Show n Shine car exhibition; and plenty of diverse food and drink. The fest is free to attend.
Brenner’s Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the BayouSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
1 Birdsall
Brenner’s on the Bayou hosts its Spring Wine Fest this Saturday, featuring a Derby-style party on the banks of the bayou with music and chef crafted bites and wine to match. Tickets are $150 all access and $125 for Landry's Select Club members.
Mother’s Day BrunchSunday
We’ve got the lowdown on "Where to Enjoy Mother’s Day Brunch in Houston in 2022," from casual family-friendly breakfasts and buffets to bubbly-fueled brunch affairs with prix fixe menus and treats for Mom.