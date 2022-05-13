Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bun B's Trill Burgers are Back at Sticky's Chicken

May 13, 2022 4:00AM

Close out the weekend with a Trill Burgers pop-up at Sticky's Chicken.
Close out the weekend with a Trill Burgers pop-up at Sticky's Chicken. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Activation Festival Block Party at The Ion

Friday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
4201 Main

Over in Houston’s Mid-Main district, new urban innovation hub The Ion is closing out its week-long grand opening with a Block Party this Friday. Guests can enjoy arcade and lawn games, hands-on innovation on display from a number of startup companies, live music, food trucks, concessions and drinks and more. The event is free to attend.

Eureka Heights Crawfish Picnic at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
941 West 18th

Mudbugs and brews are on deck at Eureka’s annual Crawfish Picnic. Muddy Water Crawfish will be onsite boiling crawfish starting at noon until sold out; and Buckle Bunny (aka the unofficial beer of crawfish season) will be on special by the bucket all day long.

BLCK Market at East River

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
100 Jensen

Head to east downtown’s future East River development for the monthly BLCK Market pop up, featuring clothing, art, candles, skincare, books and more from more than 50 local, national and international Black-owned small businesses, plus a live DJ and hip-hop performance, craft cocktails by women-owned mobile bar Bubble O’Clock and a food truck park from Houston’s favorite tastemakers, including a deluxe funnel cake experience by The Funnel Bar and healthy juices, açaí bowls and smoothies from Hype Juicery.

Lola’s Lucky Yappy Hour at FM Kitchen & Bar

Saturday, 2:30 to 7 p.m.
1112 Shepherd

Lola's Lucky Day dog rescue and adoption organization is hosting its second annual fundraising event at the FM Kitchen & Bar off Washington, featuring drink specials from Hornito's Tequila, Maker's Mark and Jim Beam Black Bourbon, outdoor gaming, raffle items, dog portraits and puppy yoga. Admission is free, but for a $30 donation at the door ($25 early bird special), guests will receive two drink tickets plus one raffle ticket. The event also will feature a cornhole tournament on the patio. The tournament will start at 3:30 p.m. with a total of 16 teams competing ($100 per team). All event proceeds will go to Lola’s Lucky Day.

Trill Burgers Pop-Up at Sticky’s Chicken

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
2313 Edwards

Back for the first time since the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Bun B’s Trill Burgers is hosting a first-come, first-served pop up at Sticky’s Chicken over in Arts District Houston. The menu will feature OG, Onion and meatless smash burgers made with Impossible patties, along with limited supplies of Trill Burgers merchandise. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
