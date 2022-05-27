Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Brunch and Splash at Space Cowboy

May 27, 2022 4:00AM

Go big with a poolside Sunday Funday brunch at Space Cowboy this MDW.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

National Hamburger Day at Hopdoddy

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hopdoddy will celebrate National Hamburger Day with a wild, one-day-only burger special. featuring one ingredient from every Hopdoddy burger. The Ultimate Burger (starting at $11.95) comes stacked with two certified Piedmontese burger patties topped with Tillamook cheddar and pepperjack cheese, steakhouse bacon, caramelized onions, tomato bacon jam, roasted poblano, roasted mushrooms, guacamole, jalapeno slaw and Chipotle aioli on a house-baked bun.

2022 Houston Food Fest at Midtown Park

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.
2811 Travis

Over 50 food vendors from Houston, Austin, and other surrounding cities will be on hand at this year’s Houston Food Fest, offering everything from tacos, bbq and gumbo to ice cream and vegan burgers. Early bird general admission starts at $9.


Asian Night Market at Railway Heights Market

Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.
8200 Washington

For two nights this weekend, Railway Heights is transforming into an Asian Night Market, offering Asian street eats, live entertainment, traditional gowns, lion dancing, and more. The market is free to attend, and its regular vendors will be selling food, drink and wares as well.


Memorial Day Pool Party at Space Cowboy

Sunday, noon to 11 p.m.
100 West Cavalcade

The impossibly cool Heights House Hotel bar and lounge is offering tickets for a Memorial Day Pool Party edition of its weekly Sunday Funday. Festivities include games, live music and a brunch menu from executive chef Adriana Maldonado that features Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs; Bananas Foster French Toast; a Breakfast Burger with chorizo and ground beef patty, cheese, bacon and Valentina aioli on a sesame seed bun; a Fried Chicken Biscuit; Chilaquiles; and Breakfast Tacos on flour tortillas with eggs and cheese and a choice of chorizo, bacon, migas or potatoes.

Memorial Day Brunch at The Rustic

Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1836 Polk

The Rustic will host a Memorial Day edition of its fan-favorite Jam + Toast Brunch f. Served family-style for $17.95 per person, dig into bites from country baked eggs and avocado toast to Nashville-style hot chicken and challah fried toast.

Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
