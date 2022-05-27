Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Brunch and Splash at Space Cowboy

National Hamburger Day at HopdoddySaturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hopdoddy will celebrate National Hamburger Day with a wild, one-day-only burger special. featuring one ingredient from every Hopdoddy burger. The Ultimate Burger (starting at $11.95) comes stacked with two certified Piedmontese burger patties topped with Tillamook cheddar and pepperjack cheese, steakhouse bacon, caramelized onions, tomato bacon jam, roasted poblano, roasted mushrooms, guacamole, jalapeno slaw and Chipotle aioli on a house-baked bun.
2022 Houston Food Fest at Midtown ParkSaturday, 2 to 10 p.m.
2811 Travis
Over 50 food vendors from Houston, Austin, and other surrounding cities will be on hand at this year’s Houston Food Fest, offering everything from tacos, bbq and gumbo to ice cream and vegan burgers. Early bird general admission starts at $9.
Asian Night Market at Railway Heights MarketSaturday and Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.
8200 Washington
For two nights this weekend, Railway Heights is transforming into an Asian Night Market, offering Asian street eats, live entertainment, traditional gowns, lion dancing, and more. The market is free to attend, and its regular vendors will be selling food, drink and wares as well.
Memorial Day Pool Party at Space CowboySunday, noon to 11 p.m.
100 West Cavalcade
The impossibly cool Heights House Hotel bar and lounge is offering tickets for a Memorial Day Pool Party edition of its weekly Sunday Funday. Festivities include games, live music and a brunch menu from executive chef Adriana Maldonado that features Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs; Bananas Foster French Toast; a Breakfast Burger with chorizo and ground beef patty, cheese, bacon and Valentina aioli on a sesame seed bun; a Fried Chicken Biscuit; Chilaquiles; and Breakfast Tacos on flour tortillas with eggs and cheese and a choice of chorizo, bacon, migas or potatoes.
Memorial Day Brunch at The RusticMonday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1836 Polk
The Rustic will host a Memorial Day edition of its fan-favorite Jam + Toast Brunch f. Served family-style for $17.95 per person, dig into bites from country baked eggs and avocado toast to Nashville-style hot chicken and challah fried toast.
For even more Memorial Day Weekend fun, check out our 2022 MDW Food and Drink Guide.