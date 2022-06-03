Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Slurp Down Oysters on the Bayou

Houston Oyster & SeaFest at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou ParkSaturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
105 Sabine
Slurp down oysters and other seafood delights at the 2022 Houston Oyster & SeaFest, benefiting Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program. The festival will feature signature oyster and seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits and more, with tickets starting at $35.
28th Anniversary Party at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySaturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint Arnold will celebrate its 28th Anniversary Party, honoring its cult favorite most popular beer, Art Car IPA. All day long (and while supplies last), Saint A will rock special variants of Art Car IPA on draft, commemorative Art Car IPA themed 28th Anniversary “glassware” and art cars on display. And from 4 to 9 p.m., there will be live entertainment throughout the Beer Garden. The event is free to attend.
First Annual Pig Roast at CottonwoodSaturday, starting at 3 p.m.
3422 North Shepherd
Cottonwood will be firing up its La Caja China roasting box for an epic Pig Roast. Tickets will be sold at the door for $22, including all-you-can-eat pork and sides; and there will be live music, beer and drinks to keep the party going.
5 Year Anniversary Weekend Bash at FM Kitchen & Bar (Shepherd)Saturday-Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m.
1112 Shepherd
Postponed from May, FM Kitchen & Bar will now be celebrating its five-year anniversary this weekend, with two days of live music and DJs, free FM Burger and Ranchwater giveaways, and specials including whiskey flights and CBD cocktails. Kick things off with Yoga and Brunch on the patio with a free workout from Southern Flow Yoga at 9:30 a.m. followed by brunch. As an added bonus on Saturday, Tenfold Coffee will be popping up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and FM Kitchen will be using its coffee for an espresso martini special.
Rock & Roll Picnic at Continental ClubSunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
3700 Main
Houston-based nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having is hosting its first annual Rock & Roll Picnic in benefit of its 1973 Project, which raises funds for Texas organizations that will help people to get abortion care. The event will take place at the iconic Continental Club from 2 to 6 p.m. General admission is $25, and guests can purchase tiffins, aka stacked lunch boxes, prepared by Houston celebrity chefs include Top Chef contestants Evelyn Garcia and Sasha Grumman, JBA-recognized Anita Jaisinghani, Spago alum Monica Cobb and more, for $197.30 (feeds two to four). VIP tables are $1,973 and include VIP access for six people, two picnic tiffins, drink tickets, table service and recognition online. The day will also feature DJ Gracie Chavez and female-led bands including Nobody’s Daughter of Girls Rock Houston, Katie Rushing, Dusty Santamaria, Calliope Musicals and Austin psychedelic desert rockers Sheverb. A silent auction will take place throughout the event; and Winnie’s, 3622 Main, will host an after-party and contribute a portion of cocktail sales to the fund.