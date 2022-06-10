Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: It's Wine Time with Wine & Food Week and National Rosé Day

Nosh: Houston at George R. Brown Convention CenterFriday, 6 to 10 p.m.
1001 Avenida De Las Americas
The fifth annual Nosh culinary showcase will dive into the African diaspora this Friday, featuring cooking demos, tasting stations and cocktails from Houston's leading Black chefs, caterers and bartenders. This year’s participants include Houston This Is It Soul Food, Frenchy’s Chicken Mikki’s Cafe, Vegan Nosh and more. GA tickets are $40, with VIP options available.
Wine & Food WeekFriday-Sunday
Celebrating 18 years and featuring an entirely new event lineup with hundreds of wines, celebrity guests and fresh culinary faces, food and fun, Wine & Food Week will close out its run this weekend. This weekend’s events include the Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Panel & Luncheon and For the love of TEXAS! All Things Texans Love tasting on Friday; and the extravagant Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday.
Rosé All Day for National Rosé DaySaturday
Saturday is National Rosé Day, and several Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the fun. From rosé soaked brunches to special deals on rosé selections and cocktails, check out our Rosé All Day guide to find out where to celebrate everyone’s favorite pink drink.
Drag Brunch at Snooze MontroseSaturday, 2 to 4 p.m.
3217 Montrose
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is teaming up with Yelp to celebrate Pride Month with a special drag brunch event at its Montrose location, with musical interludes and fun from local drag company Illusions. Folks can RSVP to the events and book a table via the Yelp app. For every table booked through the Yelp app at a Snooze restaurant in Texas during the month of June, Yelp will donate $1 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people (up to $60,000, and Yelp has committed to a minimum contribution of $50,000). Additionally, for the month of June, all Snooze locations will feature Pride Pancakes – buttermilk pancakes filled with white chocolate chips and natural rainbow sprinkles, topped with sweet cream drizzle, whipped mascarpone and more rainbow sprinkles. 100 percent of Pride Pancake sales will be donated The Trevor Project, and Snooze has committed to a donation of at least $25,000.
Battle of the Seltzers at Bobcat Teddy’sSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
2803 White Oak
Bobcat Teddy’s is kicking off the summer season by hosting a Battle of the Seltzers competition, alongside live music, water slides and luau fun. Sampling wristbands are $20 and include a tasting of all the seltzers and fun swag from the participants. Breweries participating include Truly, Corona, Smirnoff, 8th Wonder Brew, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico, Martin House Brewing, Karbach Brewing, Bud Light and more.