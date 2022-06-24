Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Pride Specials and Latin Restaurant Weeks

Pride Specials and PartiesAll weekend long
Houston’s Pride Festival and Parade goes down this Saturday, June 25, and many local restaurants and bars are getting in on the fun. From a DJ, unicorn and tequila-fueled party at downtown tequila temple El Big Bad to Pride-themed brunches and more, check out our Houston Pride Food and Drink Guide for all the tasty Pride happenings.
Latin Restaurant WeeksAll weekend long and through June 30
Latin Restaurant Weeks continues its run now through June 30, feeding hungry locals and driving awareness to Houston’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders. More than 50 Houston spots will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American traditional cooking techniques, including 5411 Empanadas, Chilosos Taco House, Chivos, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken, Maize, Segundo Coffee Lab and more.
Burger Bodega Pop-Up at BludornSaturday, noon to 3 p.m.
807 Taft
After bonding over their shared love of New York bodegas, Bludorn executive chef Aaron Bludorn and Burger Bodega’s Abbas Dhanani are teaming up for a one-day pop-up collaboration in Bludorn’s backyard. Dhanani will be on the grill firing up his wildly-popular smash burger – a double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles and bodega sauce on a Martin’s potato bun; and Bludorn’s executive pastry chef Marie Riddle will provide the sweet treats, including cookies and cream- and peaches and cheesecake-inspired servings of ice cream. Bludorn will also open its bar for refreshing libations.
Halfy New Year Party at The RusticSaturday, 9 p.m. to midnight
1836 Polk; 1121 Uptown Park
Both Rustic locations will be raising a glass to the first half of 2022 and celebrating making it halfway through the year under the big starlit sky this Saturday. Putting a spin on the traditional New Year celebration, folks can enjoy a Reverse Happy Hour party starting at 9 p.m., featuring fan-favorite food and cocktail special, a DJ, celebratory balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.
Hard Cider Tasting at CamerataSunday, 4 p.m.
1830 Westheimer
Camerata is stepping out of the vineyard and heading to the orchard for a Hard Cider, with a late-afternoon tasting and snacking on paired crepes with the founders of Houston-based Eve Approved Cider. Cost is $20 per person at the door and all attendees will be automatically eligible to win a magnum bottle of Voirin Jumel Brut Zéro Grand Cru Blanc de Blanc Champagne (announced at 8 p.m.). One standard crêpe will be included in each ticket but a few different options for fillings will be offered à la carte for those who want more.