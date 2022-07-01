Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Local Chefs Team Up to Support Reproductive Rights

July 1, 2022 4:00AM

Order Brasil's superbly tasty Cheeseburger in Paradise and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast this Friday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Potluck Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast Fundraiser at Brasil

Friday, 11 a.m. until sold out
2604 Dunlavy

In reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Brasil chef Aj Ede will be joined by a number of comrades in raising funds for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. 100 percent of proceeds from Brasil’s Cheeseburger in Paradise will go to the organization, and in addition, corn ice cream from the talented Josh Deleon of Underground Creamery, crispy rice salad from chef Nick Wong, peach and chocolate pecan pies from Blacksmith pastry chef Christina Au, and cocktails (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) including a strawberry basil lemonade by Brasil general manager Beryl Fergus and agua frescas by Dani Taylan of La Niña Blanca Mezcaleria will be on offer with all proceeds benefiting PP Gulf Coast. Organizers of the popular pop-up market Have a Nice Day will also be on-site selling some of their merchandise. It all goes down at Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy, beginning at 11 a.m.

Lysverket Pop-Up at Golfstrømmen

Friday-Sunday
401 Franklin

Golfstrømmen’s executive chef Christopher Haatfut will be flying in from Norway and bringing his acclaimed seafood outpost, Lysverket, along with him for a one-week gastronomic takeover, running through July 3. The pop-up will include nightly dinners at Post Market’s Golfstrømmen, alongside brunch offerings that will bookend the week of evening festivities, ranging in price from $75 per person to $175. Only 24 seats will be available for each special takeover event and reservations available via Resy.

Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar for Charity at d’Alba Craft Kitchen

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3715 Alba

d’Alba Craft Kitchen and Cocktails has teamed up with Sky High for Kids to support the nonprofit’s endeavors to end childhood cancer. On the first Saturday of every month, d’Alba guests can mix and mingle while enjoying a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. Wristbands are $35 and 100 percent of the wristband sales go towards supporting Sky High for Kids’ mission.

Third Birthday Party at Monkey’s Tail

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
5802 Fulton

The Mexican-American cocktail bar and kitchen is turning three, and its celebrating with an all-day golden birthday party. Brunch runs til 3 p.m. and there will be a dog fashion show and costume contest from noon to 1:30 p.m. Other fun activities include Loteria starting at 6 p.m., a churro stand, mariachis and a DJ.

4th of July Weekend Food and Drink

Friday-Monday

From a patriotic DJ brunch to a weekend-long red, white and blue doughnut burger special, check out our Houston Fourth of July Food and Drink Guide to find out which local restaurants and bars are celebrating America's Independence with BBQ, brews, fireworks watch parties and more.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

