Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Camerata Celebrates Nine Years of Wine and Good Times

July 8, 2022 4:00AM

One Houston favorite is celebrating its ninth birthday with a wine-fueled bash. Photo by Paul Petronella
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting at Brennan’s of Houston

Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
3300 Smith

Brennan’s will host a Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting, a walk-around tasting featuring a tasting list curated by wine expert Rich Carter, plus light bites in its ballroom. Tickets are $35.


A Taste of Nigeria Festival at Fire Ball Soccer

Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
7311 Galveston Road

Get a taste of Nigerian culture via food, music, art, dance and fashion. The event will feature a lineup of vendors and fun. Admission is $10 presale ($20 at the door) and free for kids.

Eureka Heights Queso Bowl at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Saturday, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
941 West 18th

The fun-loving brewery is hosting a bite-sized version of its annual Eureka Heights Queso Bowl, gathering teams from around the neighborhood to see who makes the best queso. Guests are invited to put together a cheesy team or go at it solo and register; and the event is free to attend for those who just want to show up and eat some queso.

Pastry Riot Pop-Up and Fundraiser at Tiny Champions

Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon
2617 McKinney

The pastry teams at sister establishments Nancy’s Hustle and Tiny Champions have joined together to host Pastry Riot, a breakfast pop-up fundraiser to support abortion access. The menu will include packaged and a la carte items such as bagels, kolaches, peach coffee cake, parfaits, cookies, loaves of bread, pre-sale pastry boxes (sold out, with some available day of on a first come first serve basis), raffle items and coffee, including vegan and gluten free options for baked goods. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Buckle Bunnies Fund, a Texas-based abortion access mutual aid network.

Ninth Birthday Bash at Camerata

Sunday, 4 p.m. to close
1830 Westheimer

Camerata is turning nine, and it’s celebrating with an Annual Birthday Bash, where it will be pouring rare and unique wines by the glass (including bubbles and an array of Magnum bottles to open just for the party) paired with food made especially for the event. Among snacking options will be arancini, scratchmade ravioli and savory puff pastries. The entire event is open to the public, and admission is free, although space is limited. Drinks and food are a la carte. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
