Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Camerata Celebrates Nine Years of Wine and Good Times

Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting at Brennan’s of HoustonFriday, 4 to 7 p.m.
3300 Smith
Brennan’s will host a Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting, a walk-around tasting featuring a tasting list curated by wine expert Rich Carter, plus light bites in its ballroom. Tickets are $35.
A Taste of Nigeria Festival at Fire Ball SoccerSaturday, noon to 7 p.m.
7311 Galveston Road
Get a taste of Nigerian culture via food, music, art, dance and fashion. The event will feature a lineup of vendors and fun. Admission is $10 presale ($20 at the door) and free for kids.
Eureka Heights Queso Bowl at Eureka Heights Brew CoSaturday, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
941 West 18th
The fun-loving brewery is hosting a bite-sized version of its annual Eureka Heights Queso Bowl, gathering teams from around the neighborhood to see who makes the best queso. Guests are invited to put together a cheesy team or go at it solo and register; and the event is free to attend for those who just want to show up and eat some queso.
Pastry Riot Pop-Up and Fundraiser at Tiny ChampionsSunday, 10 a.m. to noon
2617 McKinney
The pastry teams at sister establishments Nancy’s Hustle and Tiny Champions have joined together to host Pastry Riot, a breakfast pop-up fundraiser to support abortion access. The menu will include packaged and a la carte items such as bagels, kolaches, peach coffee cake, parfaits, cookies, loaves of bread, pre-sale pastry boxes (sold out, with some available day of on a first come first serve basis), raffle items and coffee, including vegan and gluten free options for baked goods. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Buckle Bunnies Fund, a Texas-based abortion access mutual aid network.
Ninth Birthday Bash at CamerataSunday, 4 p.m. to close
1830 Westheimer
Camerata is turning nine, and it’s celebrating with an Annual Birthday Bash, where it will be pouring rare and unique wines by the glass (including bubbles and an array of Magnum bottles to open just for the party) paired with food made especially for the event. Among snacking options will be arancini, scratchmade ravioli and savory puff pastries. The entire event is open to the public, and admission is free, although space is limited. Drinks and food are a la carte.