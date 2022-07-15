Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Cool Off with a Frosty Cocktail During Christmas in July

Christmas in July at Present CompanyAll weekend long
1318 Westheimer
The fun-loving watering hole is cooling things off a bit with Christmas in July cocktails and decor all month long. Stop by to peep at its fantastic Christmas light display and sip through funky Christmas inspired cocktails like the Defrosty The Snowman–featuring a melting snowman made of coconut water rum, lime sherbet restorative aid, coconut purée and vegan vanilla ice cream.
Mixers & Elixirs at Houston Museum of Natural ScienceFriday, 7 p.m.
5555 Hermann Park
The fan favorite summertime soiree Mixers & Elixirs is back at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, when guests can hit the dance floor among the dinos, sip drinks from the cash bar and chow down on food truck eats. Doors open at 7 p.m. and you can skip the line when you buy your tickets online ($20 members, $25 public).
Bastille Day Bash at Brasserie 19Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
1962 West Gray
Brasserie 19 will host an afternoon Bastille Day Bash, joined by Veuve Clicquot for an extra-special French afternoon filled with bubbles, rosé, specialty cocktails, food specials, large-format “brunch-sized” bottles, swag and more.
B52 Barbeque Competition at B52 Brewing CompanySaturday, noon to 7 p.m.
12470 Milroy
The Conroe brewery is hosting its inaugural B52 Barbeque Competition, with contenders including Brandon's Bar-B-Que, Williams Bar-B-Q, The Shed BBQ and Junior's Backyard BBQ, each showing off their BBQ skills for the crown. Admission is free, with sampling and voting tickets available for $20 presale and $25 day of. The food vendors will also be serving regular menu items a la carte.
Saint Arnold Pub Crawl in DowntownSaturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Houston’s Patron Saint of Pub Crawls is back and this time, crawlers will be sipping craft suds through the bars of downtown, starting with a punch card pick up at Market Square Park between 2 and 3 p.m., and followed by stops at spots like Angel Share, Boots ‘n Shoots, Bovine & Barley, Flying Saucer, McIntyre’s, Underground Hall and more. At 6 p.m., participants can head back to Market Square Park to score their commemorative Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass. As always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend.