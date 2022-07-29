Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: King's Bierfest and X-Mas in July

July 29, 2022 4:00AM

Eat, drink and party like a royalty at King's Bierhaus' Bierfest this weekend.
Eat, drink and party like a royalty at King's Bierhaus' Bierfest this weekend. Photo by Philipp Sitter
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Frosty Food Rally at B-52 Brewing Company

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
12470 Milroy

The Conroe brewery invites guests to beat the heat at this frosty edition of its food truck rally. The day’s vendors include Tikiz Shaved ice, Frio’s Gourmet Popsicles, HTX Nitro Creamery, Bright Relish, Carmen's Corn & Creations and more. The event is free to attend.

Farewell to Revelry on Richmond

Saturday, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
1613 Richmond

Revelry on Richmond will close its doors on July 31, but not without one final banger. The goodbye party begins at 7, featuring live music and drink specials all night, plus some of your favorite past bartenders mixing up cocktails, pouring beers and serving shots one final time behind the Revelry bar.

Bierfest at King’s BierHaus

Saturday-Sunday
2044 East T.C. Jester

Everyone’s favorite bierhaus is hosting a two-day Bierfest, flowing with German beers, food and games. A $35 Drink Pass gets you full access to all of its biers, and you can sign up to compete in USA vs Germany competitions including beer pong, ping pong, Bavarian strongman/woman, inflatable soccer target and flukyball. 

Asian Night Market at Railway Heights Market

Saturday-Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m.
8200 Washington

The two-night festival and Asian night market will be going down at Railway Heights, featuring all kinds of tasty Asian street food, drinks from two different bars, local retail pop up shops, live music, kids entertainment and 50+ vendors inside and outdoors.

X-Mas in July at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
2101 Summer

BuffBrew is going all out for its 11th Annual X-Mas in July party, held on its third-floor rooftop. Guests can score tickets for $25, including access to try icy cold treats and special release brews to beat the heat, plus your own very merry commemorative glass, sleighin' DJ beats, Winter Wonderland photo ops and more.  
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
