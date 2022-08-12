Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Smashburger Pop-Up and Thai Tailgate in the Parking Lot

Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting at at Bayway Cadillac of The WoodlandsFriday, 6 to 9 p.m.
16785 I-45 South
Wine & Food Week now celebrates events throughout the year, with the Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting taking place at Bayway Cadillac of The Woodlands this Friday. Tickets are $125 and include a virtual passport to taste highly-acclaimed wines from around the globe alongside bites from award-winning chefs.
The Woodlands Margarita Festival at Town Green ParkSaturday, 2 to 8:30 p.m.
2099 Lake Robbins
Thirsty locals are invited to the return of a fun-filled margarita experience at The Woodlands Margarita Festival, with 15+ margarita flavors, live bands, food and fun in the park, including a Best Margarita Competition, Tour de Tequila tasting and VIP perks. Tickets start at $23 presale ($35 at the gate), with discounts and VIP extras available.
Trill Burger Pop-Up at 8th Wonder BrewerySunday, noon to 6 p.m.
2202 Dallas
Bun B’s Trill Burgers just won the title of “Best Burger in America” after a series of showdowns on ABC’s "Good Morning America,” and it’s bringing its sought-after smashburgers back home for a special pop-up at 8th Wonder. Get the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thai Tailgate Party at Street to KitchenSunday, 5 to 8 p.m.
6501 Harrisburg
Chef Nick Wong (formerly of UB Preserv and Georgia James Tavern) is joining chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter for the very first Thai Tailgate Party in the parking lot outside Street to Kitchen. Guests are invited to bring their chairs and appetites from 5 to 8 p.m., with ribs, sticky rice burgers, Thai trompo, shrimp cocktail and more available first come, first served.
Houston Restaurant WeeksAll month long through Labor Day
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running now through Labor Day, September 5. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million for the Houston Food Bank, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region. This year, the fundraiser rocks a 300-and-counting lineup of local spots offering specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner, some available for dine-in and take-out. Peruse the menus and secure your reservations now.