Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Saint Arnold Pub Crawl and Flying Saucer Celebrates

Beer and Donuts Pairing at Eureka Heights BreweryFriday, 6:30 p.m.
941 West 18th
Eureka Heights Brewing Company is teaming up with Hugs and Donuts for a Beer and Donuts pairing. Admission ($23.99) earns you a flight of five uniquely crafted donuts and a guided pairing of four 4-ounce Eureka Brews.
Saint Arnold North Heights Pub CrawlSaturday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Some of the North Heights' finest bars — including Wicklow Heights, Cedar Creek Bar & Grill, Bungalow Heights, Drift, The Boot and more —will be crawl stops for Saint A fans as the cult favorite pub crawl takes over the hood. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and pick up your punch card at any of the first ten stops from 5 to 6 p.m., then choose seven of those bars in any order and enjoy tasty Saint Arnold beverages along the way. The crawl finishes at McIntyre’s for the prize pickup and afterparty.
Cafe Louie x Underground Creamery Brunch with Friends at Cafe LouieSunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3401 Harrisburg
Chef Angelo Emiliani invites Underground Creamery’s Josh DeLeon for a special Brunch with friends at his East End bistro. The menu will feature tap silog (Filipino-style steak and eggs), pan de coco (coconut bun stuffed with coconut custard and coconut caramel) and a pandan-coconut sugar latte, with prices a la carte.
22nd Anniversary Blowout at Flying Saucer Draught EmporiumSunday, opens at 11 a.m.
705 Main
Flying Saucer is celebrating 22 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout beginning at 11 a.m. The beer house will tap 30 local, national and internationally renowned beers, many of which have never been tapped before; with exclusive offerings including Saint Arnold Brewing Company’s Raspberry Bounce and Bourbon Barrel Commitment, Brasserie Cantillon Sang Bleu, Prairie Artisan Ale’s Blue Shield and dozens more. Stick around for Bingo at 2 p.m. and swag giveaways throughout the day, plus food specials and commemorative cups and apparel will be available for purchase.
Sunday Supper at Sunday PressSunday, 7 to 9 p.m.
3315 Ella
The second Sunday Supper dinner series–which benefits I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to raise community awareness and funds in support of better health in the food and beverage industry– welcomes guest chef Michelle Wallace, executive chef and owner of Gatlin’s BBQ. The three-course menu includes chilled summer corn soup with smoked lobster, summer salad with smoked goat pork sausage and smoked catfish with deconstructed rice, plus a take-home midnight snack of smoked beef tallow popcorn with dehydrated brisket salt. Tickets are $150 plus tax and gratuity.