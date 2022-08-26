Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bun B Brings The Burgers to a Pop-Up Downtown

Sausage Fest at King’s BierHausAll August long
2044 East T C Jester
The days of digging into all-you-can-eat sausages at King’s BierHaus are numbered, as the tasty promotion runs through August 31. Head to the biergarten to work your way through 12+ traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages, from spicy kielbasa and kasewurst to elk sausage and the plant-based chipotle. Cost is $12 traditional, $15 all varieties, plus extras like pretzel buns, kraut and bier-cheese.
Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.
Houston Beer Block Party at Saloon Door Brewing
105 A Magellan
The Webster brewery and Houston Beer Guide have joined forces for this laidback Beer Festival, with reps from Houston’s craft breweries and attendees interacting in an intimate setting. General admission includes beer samples from featured breweries, a commemorative taster glass and a wrist band for special happy hour pricing from Saloon Door Brewing. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and stay for the Saloon Door #HoustonBeer Official After Party, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for GA and $10 for designated drivers.
Trill Burgers Pop-Up at City HallSunday, 3 to 7 p.m.
901 Bagby
Bun B’s Trill Burgers, which recently won the title of “Best Burger in America” after a series of showdowns on ABC’s "Good Morning America,” is hosting a smashburger pop-up outside of City Hall. Join the line to score the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Food trucks will also be on-site.
The Feast of Saint Arnold at Saint Arnold BrewerySunday, 5 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Houston’s oldest craft brewer is hosting its 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. The Feast of Saint Arnold features five courses: seafood, pork, poultry, beef, and dessert, all are served simultaneously and family-style. Guests will get to pair the dishes with any of Saint A’s regular beers, and there will also be a few special beers on tap for the evening. Beer Hall gates open at 5 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and “aperitif beers,” with the feast commencing at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are $135 each and include food and beer, plus a commemorative Feast of Saint Arnold pint glass.
Treaty Oak Distilling Dinner at Feges BBQ Spring BranchSunday, 5 to 8 p.m.
8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ is teaming up with Treaty Oak Distilling for a family-style five-course dinner with cocktail pairings. Pairings include grilled peach and feta panzanella salad with Treaty Oak Peach Julep sweet tea; live-fire charred seasonal vegetables with chimichurri sauce and Treaty Oak Day Drinker on rocks with grapefruit; crispy skin hog terrine with Treaty Oak Whiskey Myers Big Red Handed; smoked beef shank on cast iron grits with Korean braised greens and a Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail; and ginger-lime cheesecake with Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon neat. The dinner will also feature a whiskey tasting with Treaty Oak's chief operating officer Robert Jacob Lerma, and every guest will receive a bottle of Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon to take home. Tickets are $130 per person