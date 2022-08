Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bun B Brings The Burgers to a Pop-Up Downtown

Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus



Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:All August long2044 East T C JesterThe days of digging into all-you-can-eat sausages at King’s BierHaus are numbered, as the tasty promotion runs through August 31. Head to the biergarten to work your way through 12+ traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages, from spicy kielbasa and kasewurst to elk sausage and the plant-based chipotle. Cost is $12 traditional, $15 all varieties, plus extras like pretzel buns, kraut and bier-cheese.Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.105 A MagellanThe Webster brewery and Houston Beer Guide have joined forces for this laidback Beer Festival , with reps from Houston’s craft breweries and attendees interacting in an intimate setting. General admission includes beer samples from featured breweries, a commemorative taster glass and a wrist band for special happy hour pricing from Saloon Door Brewing. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and stay for the Saloon Door #HoustonBeer Official After Party, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for GA and $10 for designated drivers.Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m.901 BagbyBun B’s Trill Burgers , which recently won the title of “Best Burger in America” after a series of showdowns on ABC’s "Good Morning America,” is hosting a smashburger pop-up outside of City Hall. Join the line to score the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Food trucks will also be on-site.Sunday, 5 p.m.2000 LyonsHouston’s oldest craft brewer is hosting its 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. The Feast of Saint Arnold features five courses: seafood, pork, poultry, beef, and dessert, all are served simultaneously and family-style. Guests will get to pair the dishes with any of Saint A’s regular beers, and there will also be a few special beers on tap for the evening. Beer Hall gates open at 5 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and “aperitif beers,” with the feast commencing at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are $135 each and include food and beer, plus a commemorative Feast of Saint Arnold pint glass.Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m.8217 Long PointFeges BBQ is teaming up with Treaty Oak Distilling for a family-style five-course dinner with cocktail pairings . Pairings include grilled peach and feta panzanella salad with Treaty Oak Peach Julep sweet tea; live-fire charred seasonal vegetables with chimichurri sauce and Treaty Oak Day Drinker on rocks with grapefruit; crispy skin hog terrine with Treaty Oak Whiskey Myers Big Red Handed; smoked beef shank on cast iron grits with Korean braised greens and a Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail; and ginger-lime cheesecake with Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon neat. The dinner will also feature a whiskey tasting with Treaty Oak's chief operating officer Robert Jacob Lerma, and every guest will receive a bottle of Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon to take home. Tickets are $130 per person